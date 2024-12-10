To Make Cute Christmas Tree Cookies, Grab Your Piping Bag

If you're looking for a fun festive holiday baking project, novelty cookies are ideal. You could give Christmas cookies a fast food-inspired upgrade by cutting them into cute strips like french fries. Or to really get into the holiday spirit, make them in the shape of Christmas trees. And before you turn to a novelty cookie cutter, there's another way to give them an even more beautiful Christmas tree shape: Use a piping bag to shape your dough.

Choose a rich Danish butter cookie dough, which is similar to shortbread, to make the sweet treats feel even more festive. Once you've mixed the dough, divide it into two bowls, then add some color to make the cookies extra-pretty. Use cocoa powder or brown gel food color for the trunk portion, and either green gel color or matcha green tea powder for the larger tree portion. If you're using gel colors, you only need a little for a vibrant hue, and keep in mind that the color may continue to deepen as the mixture rests.

When piping, use a large star tip for the trees — simply start at the top and move it side-to-side getting wider towards the bottom to make a triangle. Then use a small star tip to pipe a brown trunk at the bottom of each. Pipe the shapes onto a parchment-lined baking sheet to stop them sticking. Once they've been baked for around 15 minutes, let them cool before decorating.