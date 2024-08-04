The History Behind KFC's Famous Coleslaw And What Makes It So Good

As the unofficial 8th Wonder of the World, KFC's coleslaw transcends time and cosmic shifts in fast food tastes to remain one of the most popular menu items of modern times. So what's the story behind the coleslaw with the cult following? Here's why you can't get enough.

Easily outpacing trendier items at the fried chicken chain, this iconic coleslaw gives newer dishes like the KFC Famous Bowl the side-eye, seemingly wondering if the nugget-topped mashed potato bowl even goes here. This cabbage means business.

It's a tangy, sweet, and crunchy take on a centuries-old invention, that's been on heavy rotation since the KFC menu was born. It survived a coleslaw shortage and an international green-hued era and still tops the ranks in customer orders –so beat it, mac and cheese! Work up a hearty appetite by digging into the history behind KFC's famous coleslaw and what makes it taste so dang good. Whatever you do, just don't call it a side dish.