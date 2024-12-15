The Important Difference Between Cane And Granulated Sugars

As far back as 8000 B.C., the people of New Guinea chewed on the stalks of the indigenous sugar cane plant, savoring its sweet, juicy flavor. In 510 B.C., when Darius I invaded India, he was captivated by "the reed which gives honey without bees." Then, in the 11th century, Western Crusaders returned home from the Holy Wars, bringing with them this "sweet salt." This substance is what we now think of as granulated sugar, notable for its pure white color and simple flavor.

Close to but distinct from granulated sugar is an amorphous category labeled "cane sugar" in stores. For our purposes here, cane sugar is light beige in color and features slightly larger crystals.

Technically, all sugar derived from sugar cane is, logically, cane sugar. However, consumer classifications and labeling can be confusing. To understand the differences, it's important to know what the three types of sugar are: unrefined, raw, and refined. All sugars are processed and refined to some degree, which affects the size of the crystals and the amount of molasses — a byproduct of sugar refining — that remains in the final product. While the difference between granulated and cane sugar is subtle, it's essential when considering the flavor and texture you want.