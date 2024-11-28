Easy Ways To Elevate Frozen Meatballs

Making frozen, prepared foods taste homemade is one of the more difficult challenges of being a skilled home chef. Meatballs taste great from scratch, but when you don't have the time to whip some up, we know just how to make a frozen version good enough for your table. Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant and the host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio, gave us some expert advice on elevating frozen meatballs.

Chef Mirabile states, "Do not microwave first of all and make sure you use a homemade sauce to slowly simmer them in so they will become soft." When cooked in the microwave, frozen meatballs run the risk of easily drying out. This appliance may work fast, but after just one minute of cooking, the meat may take on a rubbery texture. Therefore, skip the microwave and warm your next batch low and slow over the stove.

Though you can grab your favorite brand or easily upgrade jarred tomato sauce with red wine, follow Chef Mirabile's advice and make a simple homemade sauce for the best results. If you typically use frozen meatballs to streamline the dinner-making process, pomodoro is the ideal tomato sauce for lazy home cooks. Made with only tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and basil, this simple recipe comes together in a flash. Frozen meatballs simmered in a savory sauce not only taste extra flavorful, but remain nice and moist for a dinner that doesn't taste like a compromise.