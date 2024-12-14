How To Add Mix-Ins To Homemade Ice Cream The Correct Way
Whether you've gone to the effort of purchasing an ice cream machine or you're using your trusty stand mixer for delectable homemade treats, don't sell yourself short by ignoring best practices. Homemade ice cream requires precision and care, even right at the end when you're adding in mix-ins.
Importantly, don't conflate mix-ins with toppings. With the latter, you can be as heavy-handed and carefree as you like. In fact, this behavior is encouraged. But while the ice cream is still a work in progress, mix-ins have particular rules. Firstly, additions need to be small, ideally no bigger than a chocolate chip. You can always compensate by adding more, but the size of the mix-ins is non-negotiable. Large chunks will be harder for your machine to blend, plus they lend themselves to disproportionate bites. Smaller sizes ensure a more even distribution.
Secondly, any mix-in needs to be pre-chilled before incorporating into your dessert. Yes, everything is going into the freezer anyway, but this step is actually necessary. The ice cream base is susceptible to temperature changes before it has properly set, so adding warm or even room temperature mix-ins can result in parts of the ice cream melting, and the whole thing will take longer to set. The same goes for adding flavored syrups; refrigerate them first, and even if they are slightly tough to squeeze out, the ice cream machine will be able to incorporate them fully in the end.
More homemade ice cream tips
The joy of doing anything yourself is the power to personalize. Can't decide between dessert or a nightcap? No worries – there's a boozy ice cream recipe for that. Plus, adding alcohol to homemade ice cream helps it stay creamy, and home bakers know that that's not always easy with DIY ice cream. One thing to note is that making ice cream is not the time to choose a low-fat or sugar-free option — fat and sugar will keep the end product emulsified, so grab a heavy whipping cream or nondairy equivalent like full-fat coconut cream.
The truth is that homemade ice cream can take a little while to perfect. There are a host of reasons why your frozen dessert won't freeze properly, and sometimes it's as simple as the bowl not being cold enough. Still, once you work out the kinks, it's a delicious skill that you, your family, and your guests will be grateful for.
As far as mix-ins are concerned, just ratio wisely and slowly. A single cup is probably the max you should include; anything beyond this will take the focus off of the ice cream itself. Plus, you risk compromising your machine and throwing off the setting process. It's tempting, but remember that you can always compensate with toppings.