How To Add Mix-Ins To Homemade Ice Cream The Correct Way

Whether you've gone to the effort of purchasing an ice cream machine or you're using your trusty stand mixer for delectable homemade treats, don't sell yourself short by ignoring best practices. Homemade ice cream requires precision and care, even right at the end when you're adding in mix-ins.

Importantly, don't conflate mix-ins with toppings. With the latter, you can be as heavy-handed and carefree as you like. In fact, this behavior is encouraged. But while the ice cream is still a work in progress, mix-ins have particular rules. Firstly, additions need to be small, ideally no bigger than a chocolate chip. You can always compensate by adding more, but the size of the mix-ins is non-negotiable. Large chunks will be harder for your machine to blend, plus they lend themselves to disproportionate bites. Smaller sizes ensure a more even distribution.

Secondly, any mix-in needs to be pre-chilled before incorporating into your dessert. Yes, everything is going into the freezer anyway, but this step is actually necessary. The ice cream base is susceptible to temperature changes before it has properly set, so adding warm or even room temperature mix-ins can result in parts of the ice cream melting, and the whole thing will take longer to set. The same goes for adding flavored syrups; refrigerate them first, and even if they are slightly tough to squeeze out, the ice cream machine will be able to incorporate them fully in the end.