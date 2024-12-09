Your Homemade Ice Cream Won't Freeze Because Of A Simple Machine Mistake

There are a lot of pros to making your own ice cream at home. Thanks to modern machines, there has probably never been an easier time to give it a try, and you can have a batch ready in just 30 minutes. The biggest plus, though, is that you can make any flavor you want. If you have a wild idea for a flavor combination, there's nobody to tell you no (basil ice cream, anyone?). The process still isn't entirely foolproof, of course, because there's a bit of science behind getting milk and cream to freeze into the perfect texture. The most important step, no matter which ice cream machine you use, is to always make sure that the freezer bowl is frozen solid before you put the ice cream base inside.

The secret to freezing ice cream in a machine all comes down to heat transfer. The bowl is the tool that freezes the liquid in the ice cream base. One of the primary functions of churning is moving the ice cream mixture across the surface of the metal bowl so that it can freeze. Once a layer is frozen, the paddles scrape it away so that another layer of mix can come down to temperature. So, if the bowl isn't cold enough to freeze the whole batch of ice cream, your carefully made custard will never properly form into scoopable ice cream.