Your Favorite Berry Belongs In Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Grilled cheese is one of the most adaptable foods you can make quickly and cheaply. From bacon to chili crisp, it seems like the right cheese and bread can pair well with just about any ingredient. And that includes your favorite berries.

Cheese and fruit sandwiches are nothing new, but grilled cheese bumps this concept up a notch. The heat from the pan tenderizes the flesh of berries and brings out all those delightful juices and sugars that made you love them in the first place. You can slice berries and sprinkle them between cheese slices for sudden bursts of flavor; or render them into jams, marmalades, or preserves and smear it on the bread to evenly distribute their flavors through the melted cheese. If you're feeling particularly adventurous, you can even pickle fruit for the perfect balance between an acidic and sweet ingredient.

Any berry belongs in grilled cheese, but it's important to pair the fruits and dairies correctly to maximize their flavors. Why settle for a mediocre combination when the right one can result in something truly magnificent?