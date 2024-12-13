Give Your Boring Ice Cream A Kick With One Spicy Snack

To fans of the flavor, vanilla ice cream is anything but plain, but eating it the same way over and over can get boring. If you're looking to kick things up a notch, there's one spicy snack that stands out as a topping: wasabi peas.

Much like the trend of spicing up vanilla ice cream with Tajín, crunchy wasabi peas add a touch of salty heat to your cool, creamy dessert, creating a marvelously unique flavor profile that is both sharp and sweet. Simply put a handful of wasabi peas in a plastic bag, pound them into a fine powder, and sprinkle it over your treat for a combination that is as invigorating as it is delicious. If you prefer a bit of crunch to complement the creaminess of your ice cream, feel free to pound or grind the peas to a coarser texture.

Powdered wasabi peas are also an excellent way to add flavor to three-ingredient, no-churn ice cream. Astound the taste buds of your dinner guests by mixing some of the powdered peas into the cream before whipping it — just be careful not to add too much! You want just a touch of savory sharpness to enliven the palate. And if you fall in love with this combo, don't stop the party at just peas. Transform your wasabi-vanilla ice cream with some unconventional sundae toppings that pair well with the nose-clearing spice.