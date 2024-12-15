The Right Way To Freeze Cooked Pasta For Optimal Texture

Pasta night is a go-to solution for feeding a whole family, hosting some friends, or even whipping up quick solo dinner after a long day. Grab the right pasta for your sauce, whether you use a celebrity chef-approved, store-bought brand or make a basic marinara recipe, and that's pretty much all you need. But sometimes, you might end up cooking far too much pasta, precisely because it's so easy to prepare. How do you store the leftover cooked noodles? If you prep them right, you can freeze them.

First of all, don't mix the pasta with any sauce before you freeze it. Freezing noodles with sauce will oversaturate the pasta and make it gummy when reheated. Next, make sure you cook it al dente. A lighter cooking job on your pasta will help retain its texture and keep it from getting mushy upon thawing. Smaller, firmer pastas, like penne and rigatoni, can be left to cool, then frozen in an airtight plastic bag.

For longer noodles, like spaghetti, fettuccine, or angel hair, let the noodles cool and toss them in olive oil to keep them from drying out. Then, twirl them with a fork into little individual domes. Freeze each one flat on an baking pan or oiled plate, then transfer the bundles into plastic bags or an airtight container once fully frozen. To reheat, let your pasta thaw slightly in the fridge, then drop it in boiling water or microwave it with some sauce. When properly prepped, frozen pasta can last up to two months in the freezer.