Yes, You Can Freeze Leftover Pasta Salad

Pasta salad is hands-down one of the easiest lunches to throw together, but can you prep it ahead of time and freeze it? Turns out, yes! There are some ground-rules to follow, but ultimately, you can absolutely freeze leftover pasta salad for up to three months.

Firstly, al dente pasta freezes best. Pasta will naturally absorb moisture, so if it was overdone to begin with, you may get mushy pasta when you defrost your leftovers. Next, try to separate your pasta salad ingredients as best you can and reassemble them when you defrost. The reasoning is the same as the al dente tip — you ideally want to avoid the food coagulating together through all that moisture.

Whether or not your leftover pasta salad will live up to its former glory comes down to the dressing. Creamy dressings do not freeze well, but if you used a thin, oily dressing, you're in the clear.