The Oil Hack That Prevents Pasta From Clumping In Storage

Leftover lovers rejoice, for there is a way to prevent your stored cooked pasta from clumping together and forming a gelatinous nest. Simply add a tablespoon of olive oil to room-temperature pasta and mix that in well. This extra coating will prevent the released starch from coagulating and sticking together.

Pasta contains a lot of starch, which gets released as it's cooked. Constantly stirring the pot will help prevent the starch from staying in one place for too long — though it's recommended to add a bit of olive oil at this stage as well to provide an extra layer of lubrication to the pasta. When your pasta has cooled down fully and is ready for storage, another drizzle of oil will re-slick the food, preventing that starch from clumping the individual pieces together. This tip can help ex post facto, i.e. in separating already-coagulated pasta (though it won't be as efficient).

One drawback to this method is that it can work too well, making it harder for sauces to cling to the pasta. To mitigate this, spread your pasta on a plate and lightly dab off as much excess moisture as you can with a paper towel.