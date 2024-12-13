The Ideal Temperature For Cooking The Best Tuna Steaks

Tuna is distinctive among fish for many reasons, but one in particular is that, in a world of obsessive temperature probing and "chicken anxiety," tuna is a fish most people are comfortable eating, essentially, raw — even in the comfort of their own homes. And though this might be the best way to enjoy tuna, much like getting a perfect medium-rare cook on steak, it can be difficult — or even intimidating — to achieve a perfect sear on a piece of tuna without overcooking the inside. To find out how to nail tuna every time, Food Republic asked Robert DiGregorio, director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market, for some tips.

"To ensure rare tuna steak — the way most people, myself included, prefer their tuna — cook it to an internal temperature of [65 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit]," DiGregorio told us. If you're looking at that temperature with a little incredulity, don't. "While that might seem low, the fish will continue to cook from residual heat, after coming out of a hot pan. A final internal temperature of about [95 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit] is perfect."

So, just like when you're cooking steak, allowing the fish to carry over and reach its final temperature is the way to go. To ensure you're spot on with your temperatures every time, use a temperature probe.