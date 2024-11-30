The Best Cooking Method For Marinated Salmon And Tuna

Fish is already such a delicate yet delicious protein, and marinating it beforehand adds another layer of complexity to any recipe. To determine the best way to cook marinated tuna and salmon, Food Republic consulted Kory Foltz, executive chef at the Sunseeker Resort, for his expert advice.

For both types of fish, Foltz says the marinade determines the cooking approach. If it has a lot of sugar or is particularly thick, you don't want to risk burning it. However, the right application of heat caramelizes the sugars and thickens the glaze, resulting in golden brown exteriors and moist interiors. "For tuna[,] it should be quick[,] high-heat application," Foltz says. "Grilling or pan-searing are my preferred cooking methods."

Although salmon flesh is similar to tuna's, Foltz takes a different approach. "I prefer a nice crust on my salmon, so high heat and then finish over medium heat," he says. "Grilling, roasting[,] or pan-searing are my preferred cooking methods." This searing technique offers the best of both worlds, creating a quality crust and a tender, perfectly cooked interior. It's an important distinction that accounts for the real differences in how tuna and salmon cook.