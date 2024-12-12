The Shortcut Eclairs You Can Make At Your Next Grill Out

No matter what the occasion, eclairs will always be a crowd-pleasing pastry dessert welcomed and embraced with few questions asked. While it may be one of the most unexpected foods to cook over the grill, cooking pastry for an eclair over the sound of crackling flames might make more sense than you originally thought. The tube-shaped French pastry is filled with creamy goodness and topped with a range of irresistible glazes, most typically chocolate. Whether you decide to test out your skills around a campfire or over the grill, eclairs are sure to surprise and impress guests in need of a classic dessert warmed to perfection. All you'll need is a tube of refrigerated crescent dough, vanilla or chocolate pudding, chocolate frosting, and whipped cream if you're in for the whole experience.

To begin, get the campfire going or start the grill on a high heat. Wrap the end of a wooden dowel or roasting stick with aluminum foil. Next, carefully unwind the crescent dough and divide it into six 4-inch squares. Take one section, wrap it around the stick, and close off the ends. Roast the dough for about five minutes or until browned. Remember to rotate it a few times to even out the baking and have some consistency. Also, try to avoid burning the shell! Allow the dough to cool and then detach it from the stick. Fill the hollow pastry with some vanilla or chocolate pudding, and smother with frosting. Finish with whipped cream to your liking.