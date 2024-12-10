Starbucks' Secret Menu Grinch Drink Is Meant To Cheer Up Your Holidays

Who doesn't love sipping on an extra special seasonal drink? More often than not, Starbucks rings in their holiday menu with treats galore. Yet, if you want to skip the snacks and instead opt for a fun new drink you can't find on the chain's standard holiday menu, order a festive Grinch Frappuccino.

While there is more than one variation, this Grinch-inspired treat is most commonly made by pouring a prepared Matcha Crème Frappuccino over strawberry puree. In terms of taste, sweet strawberries serve as the perfect ingredient to balance the grassy flavor of matcha. More importantly, the stark hue of berry puree against the bold color of matcha powder will have you thinking about the green Grinch and his big red heart.

If you want to imbue this one-of-a-kind beverage with extra sweetness, order a Starbucks Matcha Crème Frappuccino with a few pumps of sugar cookie syrup. Alternatively, order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with a few scoops of matcha powder. Besides altering the base of this seasonal delight, there are several fun and creative ways to highlight the essential strawberry puree and whipped cream.