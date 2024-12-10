Starbucks' Secret Menu Grinch Drink Is Meant To Cheer Up Your Holidays
Who doesn't love sipping on an extra special seasonal drink? More often than not, Starbucks rings in their holiday menu with treats galore. Yet, if you want to skip the snacks and instead opt for a fun new drink you can't find on the chain's standard holiday menu, order a festive Grinch Frappuccino.
While there is more than one variation, this Grinch-inspired treat is most commonly made by pouring a prepared Matcha Crème Frappuccino over strawberry puree. In terms of taste, sweet strawberries serve as the perfect ingredient to balance the grassy flavor of matcha. More importantly, the stark hue of berry puree against the bold color of matcha powder will have you thinking about the green Grinch and his big red heart.
If you want to imbue this one-of-a-kind beverage with extra sweetness, order a Starbucks Matcha Crème Frappuccino with a few pumps of sugar cookie syrup. Alternatively, order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with a few scoops of matcha powder. Besides altering the base of this seasonal delight, there are several fun and creative ways to highlight the essential strawberry puree and whipped cream.
How to order a show stopping Grinch Frappuccino at Starbucks
Don't worry about holding up the queue with a complicated order. This drink is similar to the Starbucks customizations baristas love such as requesting your drinks be adorned with caramel drizzle. For starters, if you want your drink to have a more concentrated berry flavor, just request strawberry puree be added to both the bottom of your drink as well as the middle, in-between pours of your Frappuccino.
For a colorful, Christmas-inspired finishing touch, request to have extra strawberry sauce drizzled over your whipped cream. For an alternative topping, ask your barista to top your whipped cream with a sprinkle of matcha powder. Sure enough, the combination of whipped cream and matcha resembles the fluffy green hair of the Grinch himself. Now all you need is two freeze-dried strawberry slices to represent the Grinch's heart growing in size.
If you like the idea of a unique, holiday-inspired beverage from Starbucks but aren't in the mood for a Frappuccino, try an iced matcha latte with extra cold foam infused with sugar cookie syrup. Make sure to request colorful red and green sprinkles on top for a Grinch-y twist. If you've been hoping to try one of these unconventional holiday drinks, you may want to act now. According to Leak, Starbucks plans to change its matcha powder and drop new drinks in the new year.