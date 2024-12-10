For Easy Homemade Churros, There's One Frozen Shortcut

There's nothing quite like that first bite of a hot, fresh churro. Fried dough has been with us as a species throughout our history, coming from all corners of the globe, and while that makes tracing the origins of churros more difficult than you might expect, it also shows how abiding and engrained our love for this simple snack truly is. Whether you're sitting at a Spanish cafe dunking it in hot chocolate, which, mind you, is not for drinking, grabbing a quick snack on the go at a New York City subway platform, or in Mexico City sampling El Moro's "consuelo," an ice cream sandwich that uses churros as buns, these fried delicacies are one of life's simple pleasures.

And now, with a simple hack, you can make them at home with almost no effort. Does that sound too good to be true? Well, it's not. All you need are frozen waffles, cinnamon, and sugar. This will even cut out the deep frying from the process, making it easier to make than your average churro, making it an easy and fun way to upgrade frozen waffles.

First, slice the waffles into churro-sized strips — ¾ of an inch in diameter is an ideal size, but it's truly the dealer's choice. Add a little oil and cinnamon and cook in the air fryer or oven. Once they're finished, toss them in cinnamon sugar, and enjoy as-is or with a dipping sauce.