Don't Throw Away That Used Vanilla Bean Pod — Reuse It Instead

Vanilla beans infuse sweets with their delicious flavor. While many bakes use the seeds within, the pod is also useful for infusing vanilla ice cream, milk, or even a three-ingredient crème brulée with subtle vanilla notes. As it turns out, you don't need to throw away those bean pods — even after you've used them. The bean itself has a significant amount of flavor and can continue to be recycled multiple times before it becomes dull. To store and reuse the beans, rinse them with water and then let them dry; once they're done airing out, keep them in a resealable bag.

There are numerous ways to use (and reuse) the pods. You can make vanilla sugar by burying the pods in granulated or confectioner's sugar. The longer you let the beans marinate within the granules, the more their flavor will diffuse throughout — but you should give it around a week at a minimum. The flavored sugar can be used in a number of different ways, from an addition to your morning coffee to a swap out for traditional sugar in your favorite baked goods to get that vanilla-y boost.

You can even reuse your bean pods to make your own vanilla extract. All this do-it-yourself requires is pods, vodka (or your spirit of choice — white rum, bourbon, etc.), and a glass jar for steeping. Typically, the extract is ready after a few months, but because the pods are used, you may need extra.