The Ingredient Upgrades Jeff Mauro Swears By For Next Level Meatloaf

Meatloaf may have first debuted on tables many centuries ago in Europe, but it eventually made its way into cookbooks in the United States by the late 1800s. Throughout the many years of its existence, recipes for the hearty main have been switched up, including anything from fruits and nuts to various seasonings. But one traditional staple (besides the meat, of course) in many American meatloaves is a ketchup-based topping. However, Food Republic had the opportunity to catch up with celebrity chef Jeff Mauro at Food Network's New York City Wine & Food Festival to get his take on how he tops meatloaf to take it to the next level.

"I prefer a combination of barbecue sauce, Dijon, brown sugar, and Sriracha or Sambal," said Mauro, who also owns Mauro Provisions, a purveyor of prepared foods, seasonings, and condiments. Mauro's sauce appears to bring layers of flavor to the table. The brown sugar's sweetness is balanced by the tang of Dijon mustard while Sriracha or Sambal gives it a spicy kick. Then, depending on what type of barbecue sauce you choose to use, the topping can be infused with smokiness, acidity, or even more heat or sweetness.

To glaze the meatloaf, simply brush the sauce over the top before popping the loaf in the oven. Then, when the meatloaf is about half-cooked, use a pastry brush to apply more.