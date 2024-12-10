The Ingredient Upgrades Jeff Mauro Swears By For Next Level Meatloaf
Meatloaf may have first debuted on tables many centuries ago in Europe, but it eventually made its way into cookbooks in the United States by the late 1800s. Throughout the many years of its existence, recipes for the hearty main have been switched up, including anything from fruits and nuts to various seasonings. But one traditional staple (besides the meat, of course) in many American meatloaves is a ketchup-based topping. However, Food Republic had the opportunity to catch up with celebrity chef Jeff Mauro at Food Network's New York City Wine & Food Festival to get his take on how he tops meatloaf to take it to the next level.
"I prefer a combination of barbecue sauce, Dijon, brown sugar, and Sriracha or Sambal," said Mauro, who also owns Mauro Provisions, a purveyor of prepared foods, seasonings, and condiments. Mauro's sauce appears to bring layers of flavor to the table. The brown sugar's sweetness is balanced by the tang of Dijon mustard while Sriracha or Sambal gives it a spicy kick. Then, depending on what type of barbecue sauce you choose to use, the topping can be infused with smokiness, acidity, or even more heat or sweetness.
To glaze the meatloaf, simply brush the sauce over the top before popping the loaf in the oven. Then, when the meatloaf is about half-cooked, use a pastry brush to apply more.
Other ways to upgrade meatloaf
Jeff Mauro's other tip for mouthwatering meatloaf is to swap out the traditional bread crumbs for butter crackers. Crackers can easily be crushed by placing them in a resealable plastic bag and crushing them with a rolling pin or mallet. Mauro said that the crackers will add richness and texture to the meatloaf and help to season the meat mixture. The crackers will provide "extra richness, seasoning, and texture."
In addition to Mauro's suggestions, there are a few other ways to amp up this classic dish. Try upgrading meatloaf with other ingredients like caramelized onions for a subtly sweet flavor, bacon jam for smokiness, or spinach for a nutrient boost and bright pop of color. Or, pour a little bit of cognac into the meatloaf mix or the saucy topping to elevate it with an even richer flavor. For a truly upscale twist, try wrapping your meatloaf Wellington-style with phyllo dough or puff pastry.
Finally, check to ensure that you're not making any of the common mistakes that dry out meatloaf. Take care to not over-mix the meat and other ingredients. Also, be sure to keep an eye on the temperature so that the dish isn't overcooked — it should clock in at 160 degrees Fahrenheit on a meat thermometer when it's done cooking. Finally, for the most moistness, let it rest before cutting into it — just a few minutes of patience will yield a juicy slice of goodness when it's time to put it on your plate.