The Best Ways To Salvage Overcooked Fried Chicken

Even for the most experienced home cooks, it's easy to mess up fried chicken. For safety reasons, chicken has to be fully cooked to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, but because it's such a lean meat with relatively little fat as a buffer, overcooking can happen fast — and then you're left with rubbery, dry pieces that no one wants to eat. It's tempting to tip them into the trash and start over, but you shouldn't have to waste all your hard work coating, dredging, and frying. Food media personality Frankie Gaw, founder of Little Fat Boy and author of "First Generation: Recipes from My Taiwanese-American Home," shared a delicious solution with Food Republic.

"I love using leftover fried chicken or overcooked chicken scraps in fried rice," Gaw told us. "You can easily shred it off the bone and toss right into the pan." This is better than the popular method of simmering overcooked chicken in broth to introduce moisture back in –with fried chicken, the breading will get soggy. Shredding makes the crisp chicken pieces easier to consume when they're a little tough, and the fried rice's sauce and seasonings and any added vegetables easily conceal a texture that might be off. For more of Gaw's cooking tips, check out his "Saving Singapore" content series in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board and Klook.

There are also so many ways you can spice up homemade fried rice, so the dish is a fully customizable solution for overdone fried chicken. It isn't the only one, though. We have a few more ideas for turning your chicken into something delectable and reducing food waste.