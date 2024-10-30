Why You Should Use A Fork When Scrambling Eggs

There are many different tips for making restaurant-quality scrambled eggs, and a lot comes down to personal preference: whether you prefer them soft and creamy or light and fluffy, enriched with butter, or mixed with cheese. You can even make scrambled eggs into a gourmet dish with one ingredient: truffle. But you may not have realized that the utensil you use to beat them actually has a significant impact on the texture of the final result. And for cloud-like, fluffy eggs, a fork is better than a whisk.

The purpose of beating eggs is to mix the yolks and whites — and to aerate the eggs. Incorporating more air makes them lighter and fluffier — it's why using a blender produces the fluffiest scrambled eggs of all. But if you over-beat the eggs and add too much air, they start to become more creamy rather than fluffy, and can even turn rubbery when cooked. When whisked, the protein within the eggs begins to form a network that traps the air — but as more air gets trapped, the proteins bond more tightly. These tighter bonds push the water away, and less moisture can mean drier, grainier eggs.

It's easier to control how much air is beaten in when using a fork rather than a whisk, as the latter can break down the eggs too much. The aim is just to beat them until the yolks and whites are fully combined, with no separate streaks visible.