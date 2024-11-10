What Brand Is Behind Costco's Kirkland Tequila?
Retail giant Costco is the go-to price-friendly outlet for everything from kitchen essentials to bulk cleaning products. However, among the most treasured items on many patrons' shopping lists is one of the many Kirkland brand wines and spirits. And no, we're not talking about the famously affordable Champagne — we mean the Kirkland Signature Tequila. Costco outsources the production of its Kirkland wines and spirits, and the producers' names are often shrouded in mystery. But the producer of Costco's coveted tequila is no longer a secret. We now know that Kirkland Signature Tequila is made by Santa Lucia Corporate Distillery in Tesistán, Jalisco, Mexico.
According to Mexican law, in order to regulate production, all tequila bottles must have a NOM (Norma Oficial Mexicana) number printed on them. With a little detective work, the NOM number for Kirkland Signature Tequila traces it back to Santa Lucia Distillery. Santa Lucia produces three types of tequila for the Kirkland line: blanco, reposado, and añejo. Blanco tequila may be bottled directly after distillation or aged up to two months; reposado tequila must be aged between two months to a year; and añejo tequila must be aged for at least one year, usually in oak barrels. Taste preference lies on the palate of the imbiber, but reposados and añejos are usually reserved for slow sipping, while blancos are used in cocktails or as a quick shot with a lime back.
Why Kirkland Signature Tequila is worth the purchase
As Costco's partner distillery, Santa Lucia is registered with the Mexican government and produces spirits under strict standards. According to NOM rules, all Mexican tequila must be at least 51% blue agave, but Costco goes above and beyond, with all of Kirkland Signature tequilas fermented, distilled, and bottled with 100% blue agave. While not all tequila is produced in the state, Santa Lucia comes from the state of Jalisco, tequila's spiritual home, which is also home to the town named Tequila, and where 90% of production is based. Coming from a fourth generation company, Santa Lucia tequila is steeped in tradition and follows ancient artisanal practices while using modern technology with strict production methods and quality controls.
At the great prices Costco is known for, you can sample all of the offerings from blanco to añejo to find what's best for you. There's really no right or wrong, but when it's made under Mexico's NOM regulations, you know you're getting a high-quality product. Try sipping some neat, shake up a homemade margarita, or (if you need a little more assistance) bone up on how to order tequila at the bar like you know what you're doing.