What Brand Is Behind Costco's Kirkland Tequila?

Retail giant Costco is the go-to price-friendly outlet for everything from kitchen essentials to bulk cleaning products. However, among the most treasured items on many patrons' shopping lists is one of the many Kirkland brand wines and spirits. And no, we're not talking about the famously affordable Champagne — we mean the Kirkland Signature Tequila. Costco outsources the production of its Kirkland wines and spirits, and the producers' names are often shrouded in mystery. But the producer of Costco's coveted tequila is no longer a secret. We now know that Kirkland Signature Tequila is made by Santa Lucia Corporate Distillery in Tesistán, Jalisco, Mexico.

According to Mexican law, in order to regulate production, all tequila bottles must have a NOM (Norma Oficial Mexicana) number printed on them. With a little detective work, the NOM number for Kirkland Signature Tequila traces it back to Santa Lucia Distillery. Santa Lucia produces three types of tequila for the Kirkland line: blanco, reposado, and añejo. Blanco tequila may be bottled directly after distillation or aged up to two months; reposado tequila must be aged between two months to a year; and añejo tequila must be aged for at least one year, usually in oak barrels. Taste preference lies on the palate of the imbiber, but reposados and añejos are usually reserved for slow sipping, while blancos are used in cocktails or as a quick shot with a lime back.