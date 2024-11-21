The Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Brand Balsamic Vinegar

While shopping the aisles of Costco, you may have seen its Kirkland brand balsamic vinegar and thought it would pair perfectly with your next salad or a fresh loaf of bread. And you'd be right. Kirkland's balsamic vinegar has a sweet, rich flavor that is the perfect pair for the right dish. But what is the other brand proudly displayed on the front of the bottle?

That would be Acetum, Costco's partner in producing authentic balsamic vinegar since 1999. It's based in Modena, Italy, and has been producing high-quality vinegar since 1906. Acetum, which means "vinegar" in Latin, is certified as one of the best in the industry and is the largest balsamic vinegar producer in Modena, responsible for more than 20% of its production.

Acetum also holds a B Corp Certification, which verifies that the company is consistently transparent in its practices, adheres to high performance standards, and is cognizant of its ecological footprint. All of these attributes make it the perfect partner for a superstore giant like Costco.

Acetum produces Kirkland's balsamic vinegar by cooking grape must (or freshly-crushed grape juice) with wine vinegars and aging them in oak casks. The product's reviews speak to the validity and success of the Kirkland/Acetum partnership. The balsamic vinegar has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Costco's website.