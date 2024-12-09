The Best Gin To Use For A Bee's Knees Cocktail

Many classic cocktails date back to the Golden Age of Cocktails, which most agree started in the 1800s and continued into the 1920s, and produced many old-school drinks that should get another round. One of these is the bee's knees, a gin-centric cocktail much of whose success lies in your choice of gin. To find out how to build the best version, Food Republic spoke to Noemi Quatraro, the head bartender at Amal in Miami. She explained, "A bee's knees is a simple combination of lemon, honey, and gin. A gin that offers botanicals that will pair well with the raw and sweet notes of honey will elevate the simplicity of the drink."

The bee's knees is a basic sour, which employs just a spirit, citrus, and a sweetener. The bee's knees switches out the standard simple syrup for honey syrup, which introduces a velvety mouthfeel as well as a more rounded sweetness. Because of the honey and lemon, Quatraro noted that "the best gin for making a bee's knees cocktail is a high-quality gin that can bring out and complement the tasting notes of the ingredients in the cocktail." One of her suggestions is Barr Hill, which has an unexpected addition of raw wildflower honey. Another is Empress 1908 Indigo gin, with the distinguishing characteristic of a vibrant purplish-blue infusion of butterfly pea flower. Both of these gins clock in just under $40.

For something more affordable, Quatraro had this suggestion: "A budget-friendly gin I would recommend is Bombay Sapphire." At around $20, it's half the price of the other two and delivers a bright citrus flavor that pairs beautifully with the floral sweetness of honey.