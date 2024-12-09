The Absolute Best Mambo Sauce Comes From A Family-Owned Company

If you own a grill or have ever been to a summertime backyard barbecue, there's a good chance you've dabbled in your fair share of condiments. From ketchup and mustard to buffalo and barbecue sauce, you may even think you've tried them all. Let us introduce you to a sauce that — whether you've already heard of it or not — is sure to change your sauce game ... mambo sauce. Similar to barbecue sauce or a spicy ketchup, mambo sauce is a sweet, tangy, slightly spicy sauce that is one of D.C.'s best-kept secrets, often accompanying takeout food or fried appetizers. For an authentic take on this East Coast classic, Capital City's Mambo Sauce, available on Amazon, can take your fried chicken and grilled burgers to a whole new level.

The company's flagship product, Mild Mambo Sauce, is a traditional version that offers a tangy, sweet flavor to your food. Their other sauce — the Sweet Hot Mambo Sauce — is a similar, spicier take on their flagship, with notes of cayenne and habanero peppers balancing out the sweetness.

While the Capital City mambo sauce may be a household name in the D.C. area now, the Black-owned company has humble roots. Founded by couple Arsha and the late Charles Jones in the suburbs of Maryland, the sauce first began as a beloved family recipe that later became a hit at multiple mom-and-pop shops around D.C. — now, it's a nationwide brand, selling upwards of 60,000 cases of the iconic sauce every year.