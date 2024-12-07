The Touching Experience That Inspired Joël Robuchon's Culinary Career

"To describe Joël Robuchon as a cook is a bit like calling Pablo Picasso a painter, Luciano Pavarotti a singer, Frédéric Chopin a pianist," wrote celebrated food writer Patricia Wells in her book "L'Atélier de Joël Robuchon." Though he eventually became perhaps the most respected and influential chef of the 20th century and the most Michelin-decorated chef of all time, Robuchon's culinary origins were a far cry from the dazzling glamor of his later career.

Robuchon grew up around Poitiers in western France as one of four children. His father, Henri, was a bricklayer, and his mother, Julienne, raised the children. They were far from a family of means and were committed Catholics. It seemed that Joël was always bound to join the priesthood, and he began studying at the seminary in what is now Mauléon at age 12. But, it was here that the course of his life would be altered forever. He began to help the nuns at the seminary prepare food, his work in the kitchen becoming a source of comfort amid a turbulent family life that culminated in the collapse of his parents' marriage three years later. By that point, the money had run out, and Joël needed an escape. That time with the nuns pointed him toward cooking, and he found his first apprenticeship at the Relais de Poitiers hotel.