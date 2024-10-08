Which Chef Has The Most Michelin Stars Of All Time?

Each year, the Michelin Guide awards star ratings to a number of restaurants around the world for excellence in dining. Michelin inspectors assess the eligibility of both new restaurants and those establishments that have already earned stars to see if they should remain intact. A Michelin star is the highest honor a restaurant can receive, with one, two, or three stars possible; a three-star rating signals "superlative cooking of chefs at the peak of their profession," per the Michelin Guide.

Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants and not chefs. But, which professional cook has had his restaurants presented with this honor more than anyone? The answer is Joël Robuchon, a French chef who earned 31 stars over the course of his career, which spanned from 1960 until his death in 2018.

With 31 stars total, Robuchon well outranks all other Michelin-starred chefs. In second and third place are, respectively, Alain Ducasse, another renowned French chef with 21 stars, and Gordon Ramsay who has 17 stars. In fact, Ramsay trained under Robuchon in the 1980s in the latter's Parisian restaurant Jamin.

Over the course of his career, Robuchon opened more than 20 restaurants around the world, including in Paris, Las Vegas, and Tokyo — the city with the most Michelin stars. He was named "Chef of the Century" in 1989 by the prestigious Gault & Millau culinary guide. Robuchon was best known for his signature pommes purée, which Food Republic rated as the best mashed potatoes in the U.S. (the silky buttery potatoes are still on the menu at L'atelier de Joël Robuchon in Las Vegas).