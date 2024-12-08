The Easy Agave Swap You Should Try For Your Next Margarita

A standard margarita recipe features lime juice, tequila, orange liqueur, and sometimes a sweetener like agave syrup. Give the beverage a good shake with some ice and pour it into a salt-rimmed glass, and you have the ultimate party drink that many of us adore. However, there's one way to give your next margarita a nontraditional edge, per a tip from Noemi Quatraro, Head Bartender at Amal Miami. Everyone could use some expert tips to make margaritas like a pro, and Quatraro told Food Republic that honey is a great complementary swap for agave syrup.

All you have to do is replace the agave or simple syrup in your margarita recipe at a 1:1 ratio. For example, if one drink calls for ½ ounce of agave, simply leave it out and add ½ ounce of honey. In addition to a marg, Quatraro believes that "any tequila base drink would go well with honey, as these liquors are made from agave, they have many tasting notes in common." According to the expert, honey provides a "more in-depth flavor profile" than other sweeteners.

The agave plants used to make tequila may create, fruity, floral, or earthy flavors in the spirit — and while we all know that honey is sweet, it also offers similar floral notes and a caramel-like flavor. More specifically, it brings out the rich taste in reposado tequilas for a great contrast to the citrus.