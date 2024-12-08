The Easy Agave Swap You Should Try For Your Next Margarita
A standard margarita recipe features lime juice, tequila, orange liqueur, and sometimes a sweetener like agave syrup. Give the beverage a good shake with some ice and pour it into a salt-rimmed glass, and you have the ultimate party drink that many of us adore. However, there's one way to give your next margarita a nontraditional edge, per a tip from Noemi Quatraro, Head Bartender at Amal Miami. Everyone could use some expert tips to make margaritas like a pro, and Quatraro told Food Republic that honey is a great complementary swap for agave syrup.
All you have to do is replace the agave or simple syrup in your margarita recipe at a 1:1 ratio. For example, if one drink calls for ½ ounce of agave, simply leave it out and add ½ ounce of honey. In addition to a marg, Quatraro believes that "any tequila base drink would go well with honey, as these liquors are made from agave, they have many tasting notes in common." According to the expert, honey provides a "more in-depth flavor profile" than other sweeteners.
The agave plants used to make tequila may create, fruity, floral, or earthy flavors in the spirit — and while we all know that honey is sweet, it also offers similar floral notes and a caramel-like flavor. More specifically, it brings out the rich taste in reposado tequilas for a great contrast to the citrus.
More margarita recipes that are delicious with honey
Since Noemi Quatraro suggests using honey in any tequila-based recipe, think beyond the classic margarita. You can use the amber-colored sweetener in a flavorful variation, like a hot honey peach margarita. Imagine the juicy, succulent fruit flavors added to a spicy margarita recipe, with the floral honeysuckle notes, tart lime, and spice creating a well-balanced cocktail. Other ideas include a watermelon honey marg for a summery, refreshing take, where the honey imparts a rich sweetness to the melon.
For a cold season-appropriate take, create an apple cider margarita with honey instead of simple syrup. This way, the caramel notes in the honey and aged tequila complement one another. If apple slices with honey are great at snack time, you better believe the combo is also amazing at happy hour.
If tequila's not your go-to alcohol, Quatraro says you can also use honey in an old-fashioned cocktail. She says to "Add just a drop" (or up to a teaspoon) of honey to the bourbon and orange bitters for an aromatic take on the classic. You could even pair a honey-flavored bourbon with the sweetener to ramp up the succulent taste.