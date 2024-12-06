The Unexpected Kitchen Gadget That's Perfect For Making Broth In A Pinch

Traditional broth-making has the drawback that it may overcook delicate ingredients like herbs and dull their flavor. With a French press, you can infuse fresh herbs into your broth without blasting over their flavors, and without the hassle. Try using fresh herbs, such as sprigs of rosemary or dill, instead of dried ones to take advantage of all of the flavor. Don't be afraid to use big chunks of herbs — pressing the plunger clarifies the broth and makes it silky-smooth.

Another tip for every sort of broth is to make sure you add umami flavor to the mix. Think dried mushroom powder, anchovies, or olive paste. If you don't have one of these on hand, Worcestershire sauce or even marmite can work well. If you see a light sheen of fat or oil in your broth from the sauteed vegetables or the olive paste, do not fret. This means that you have a full, rich broth to amplify your meal!

There's no need to stop with just broth — your French press can infuse all kinds of flavors in juices, teas, and other beverages. Try making a tea with fresh mint leaves or sticks of cinnamon. You can even use your French press to make an elevated cocktail infused with fruit and herbs. Get pressing, and use your French press to bring bold flavors to the table one steep at a time.