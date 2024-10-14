The Boozy Addition That Makes Boxed Chicken Broth Taste Homemade

Making your own chicken broth is a simple enough process — you can even turn leftover rotisserie chicken into homemade stock. But the process can be time-consuming, and when you want dinner on the table fast, a much quicker option is to use store-bought broth for comforting soup recipes or tasty sauces. However, if you find that boxed chicken broth sometimes tastes watery, weak, or simply lackluster, there's a simple boozy ingredient that will lift the flavor every time: white wine.

The difference between broth and stock is that broth is generally made by simmering meat with vegetables, whereas stock is essentially created with just bones and water. The generally-less-rich broth can be enhanced with a splash of white wine, which will add a subtle depth of flavor and hint of welcome acidity, without altering the delicate pale color of the liquid. Just add the wine to the broth or stock in a pan, and let it all simmer and reduce for a few minutes. If you're using the liquid to make a sauce, stir in a little butter at the end for a glossy finish.

To avoid overpowering the natural taste of the broth, you only need to add a small amount of wine — up to around a quarter of a cup should be ample for a single pot. Which type of wine you choose will depend on what flavor and finish you want to bring to your dishes.