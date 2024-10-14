The Boozy Addition That Makes Boxed Chicken Broth Taste Homemade
Making your own chicken broth is a simple enough process — you can even turn leftover rotisserie chicken into homemade stock. But the process can be time-consuming, and when you want dinner on the table fast, a much quicker option is to use store-bought broth for comforting soup recipes or tasty sauces. However, if you find that boxed chicken broth sometimes tastes watery, weak, or simply lackluster, there's a simple boozy ingredient that will lift the flavor every time: white wine.
The difference between broth and stock is that broth is generally made by simmering meat with vegetables, whereas stock is essentially created with just bones and water. The generally-less-rich broth can be enhanced with a splash of white wine, which will add a subtle depth of flavor and hint of welcome acidity, without altering the delicate pale color of the liquid. Just add the wine to the broth or stock in a pan, and let it all simmer and reduce for a few minutes. If you're using the liquid to make a sauce, stir in a little butter at the end for a glossy finish.
To avoid overpowering the natural taste of the broth, you only need to add a small amount of wine — up to around a quarter of a cup should be ample for a single pot. Which type of wine you choose will depend on what flavor and finish you want to bring to your dishes.
Choose dry white wine to elevate chicken broth
You don't need to spend much on wine for cooking, but it's also important to choose something you like the taste of. For chicken broth, it's best to stick to crisp and dry white wines, so avoid anything too oaky or overly sweet which could disrupt the flavor profiles. Try varieties such as Pinot Grigio, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, or Sauvignon Blanc to add a well-rounded balance.
If you don't have any white wine on hand, or just fancy a bit more of a robust flavor, then consider a fortified wine instead. Dry vermouth adds a lovely sweet-sharpness, or try dry Marsala — stick to white rather than red if you want to maintain the delicate color of the broth. A less sweet Madeira can also work well. It's best to use slightly less of these stronger alcohols than you would with weaker white wine.
Alternatively, if you prefer an alcohol-free option, try incorporating an acid like white wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar. Lemon juice, a powerhouse ingredient for next-level chicken noodle soup, also adds brightness and helps to balance the salty notes. Just keep in mind that it may infuse the broth with a citrusy flavor, so just use a little to start with and you can always add more to taste. And add citrus juice right before serving rather than actually cooking it, to avoid any unwanted bitter notes.