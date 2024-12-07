The Iconic Donut Shop That Embodies Oregon's Commitment To Weird

Voodoo Doughnut has been serving up imaginative and unconventional doughnuts in downtown Portland since 2003, carving out a space as unique as the city itself. Founders Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson and Tres Shannon wanted to create a place where doughnuts were more than just a snack; they were a conversation starter. Located in Old Town (a neighborhood in Portland), their first shop opened in this area, which was known for its gritty charm, catering to a mix of bar-goers, night owls, and tourists.

With its logo featuring Baron Samedi, a figure from Haitian Voodoo, and the slogan "The Magic is in the Hole," Voodoo Doughnut leaned into the weirdness that defines Portland's personality. Early creations pushed the boundaries of traditional bakery items, incorporating ingredients like breakfast cereals, bacon, and even Pepto Bismol for their late-night crowd (before health officials intervened). The shop's famed pink boxes quickly became a recognizable symbol of its playful yet rebellious branding.

The Old Town location established Voodoo as a cultural staple. Favorites like the Voodoo Doll and the Old Dirty Bastard doughnuts gained a loyal following. Over time, the shop earned accolades, including being named Portland's 'Official City Doughnut' in 2008. Voodoo Doughnut has since expanded to 19 locations across the U.S., from Eugene to Orlando, but its roots remain in Portland, where it continues to celebrate the city's love for all things unconventional.