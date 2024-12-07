The Iconic Donut Shop That Embodies Oregon's Commitment To Weird
Voodoo Doughnut has been serving up imaginative and unconventional doughnuts in downtown Portland since 2003, carving out a space as unique as the city itself. Founders Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson and Tres Shannon wanted to create a place where doughnuts were more than just a snack; they were a conversation starter. Located in Old Town (a neighborhood in Portland), their first shop opened in this area, which was known for its gritty charm, catering to a mix of bar-goers, night owls, and tourists.
With its logo featuring Baron Samedi, a figure from Haitian Voodoo, and the slogan "The Magic is in the Hole," Voodoo Doughnut leaned into the weirdness that defines Portland's personality. Early creations pushed the boundaries of traditional bakery items, incorporating ingredients like breakfast cereals, bacon, and even Pepto Bismol for their late-night crowd (before health officials intervened). The shop's famed pink boxes quickly became a recognizable symbol of its playful yet rebellious branding.
The Old Town location established Voodoo as a cultural staple. Favorites like the Voodoo Doll and the Old Dirty Bastard doughnuts gained a loyal following. Over time, the shop earned accolades, including being named Portland's 'Official City Doughnut' in 2008. Voodoo Doughnut has since expanded to 19 locations across the U.S., from Eugene to Orlando, but its roots remain in Portland, where it continues to celebrate the city's love for all things unconventional.
Donuts that reflect Oregon's quirky culture
Voodoo Doughnut's menu is a celebration of bold flavors and imaginative pairings, redefining what a doughnut can be. While it does not offer a free birthday treat like Krispy Kreme, its specialties make up for it. The Bacon Maple Bar, a standout favorite, blends rich maple frosting with crisp bacon for a satisfying balance of sweet and savory in every bite.
The shop is known for using real fruit in its doughnuts and frostings, creating flavors that feel genuine and fresh. The Grape Ape stands out with its lavender sprinkles, while the Mango Tango combines tropical fruit with a hint of citrus. Some doughnuts tap into nostalgia, like the Oh Captain My Captain, topped with Cap'n Crunch cereal, or the Old Dirty Bastard, covered in crushed Oreos and peanut butter. These combinations focus on flavor and fun, making each one memorable.
Voodoo Doughnut thrives on innovation, with seasonal and limited-edition items often inspired by local events or pop culture. This approach keeps the menu exciting and relevant. Despite its growth, the company stays committed to using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Since the doughnuts are rather rich and indulgent, if you can't finish your order in one go, store the leftovers properly and reheat them in an air fryer for a warm, crispy treat. By focusing on both creativity and quality, Voodoo Doughnut has become more than just a bakery, it's also a reflection of Oregon's distinctive food scene.