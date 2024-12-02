Taste The Holiday Magic: Reese's New Peanut Butter Sugar Cookie Cups Slay The Sweetness

I'm fully leaning into the candypocalypse this holiday season. And just in time for stocking stuffing, cookie baking, gifting, treating, and snacking, Hershey's makes its sweetest move yet with the Reese's peanut butter sugar cookie cup launch. (If you read "lunch," you need a snack.)

I like to think I was primed for this review since I grew up just 30 minutes from Hershey's Chocolate World in Hershey, Pennsylvania; a chocolate-lover's fever dream (the real life version of another chocolate factory from the movies) where the conglomerate confectionery reveals how Reese's are crafted by magical elves and the streets actually smell like chocolate. I also really love peanut butter, and the ultra sweet version you find in Reese's treats is just about as triggering as you can get for anyone who's easily swayed by a nut butter with a sense of occasion. (Ever tried Reese's peanut butter cups in s'mores? You'll never go back to non-peanut butter chocolate again.) But this type of fandom is a well-known phenomenon.

This is just one part of a Hershey's Christmas drop that also includes Reese's cups shaped like snowmen and evergreen trees; Hershey's Kisses styled with Grinch foil or stuffed with sugar cookie, hot cocoa, mint truffle, and cherry cordial — and the return of Twizzlers Merry Berry punch and strawberry trees. But I'm confident that I'm tasting the brand's highest achievement. No offense to nostalgic holiday stories involving sugar-plums, but one bite of this combo and you'll have visions of Reese's peanut butter sugar cookie cups dancing in your head.