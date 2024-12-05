Give Turkey Bacon An Extra Boost Of Flavor With A Sweet Staple

Turkey bacon is a popular alternative to traditional bacon. It offers the same smoky and crispy taste as the standard variety, but you can take it to the next level with one simple pantry staple: brown sugar. The rich, salty flavor of the meat pairs beautifully with caramelized sugar, forming a beautifully sweet crunch that melts in your mouth.

To get started, pick the ideal sweetener. Among the many types of sugar available, light brown sugar is the best choice. Its molasses content adds depth of flavor that granulated white sugar doesn't provide.

For the best results, disperse the bacon strips evenly on a lined baking sheet, then top each piece with brown sugar — as much as your heart desires. If the slices are super thick, you may need to use more to ensure complete coverage. Bake the bacon in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for about 20 minutes.

While tossing some sugar on bacon might sound easy enough, there's a method to the madness to ensure the sugar doesn't burn. Make sure to check the bacon frequently, and once it looks cooked through, remove your delicious creation from the oven. Let the slices cool, allowing the sugar to harden into a crunchy, sweet bark on each piece.