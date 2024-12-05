Give Turkey Bacon An Extra Boost Of Flavor With A Sweet Staple
Turkey bacon is a popular alternative to traditional bacon. It offers the same smoky and crispy taste as the standard variety, but you can take it to the next level with one simple pantry staple: brown sugar. The rich, salty flavor of the meat pairs beautifully with caramelized sugar, forming a beautifully sweet crunch that melts in your mouth.
To get started, pick the ideal sweetener. Among the many types of sugar available, light brown sugar is the best choice. Its molasses content adds depth of flavor that granulated white sugar doesn't provide.
For the best results, disperse the bacon strips evenly on a lined baking sheet, then top each piece with brown sugar — as much as your heart desires. If the slices are super thick, you may need to use more to ensure complete coverage. Bake the bacon in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for about 20 minutes.
While tossing some sugar on bacon might sound easy enough, there's a method to the madness to ensure the sugar doesn't burn. Make sure to check the bacon frequently, and once it looks cooked through, remove your delicious creation from the oven. Let the slices cool, allowing the sugar to harden into a crunchy, sweet bark on each piece.
More ways to customize and use candied turkey bacon
While brown sugar is delicious, it's not the only way to add sweet flavor to bacon. Maple syrup is another ingredient you can use to produce a yummy treat. Mix about ½ cup of pure maple syrup with the sugar and brush the liquid onto the turkey bacon before baking. Using real maple syrup creates a rich, caramel, and toffee-like finish that pairs perfectly with the salty bacon.
If you're craving a more complex flavor that hits multiple taste buds — sweet, smoky, and spicy — try making spicy candied bacon. Add a dash of cayenne pepper to the sugar before baking for a sweet heat. You could also use spices like chipotle powder for a charred chile flavor, black pepper for a mild kick, or paprika to bring a hickory-smoked essence. The result is a spicy candied turkey bacon that makes the perfect BLT sandwich with refreshing flavors.
You can also use this seasoned and sugared bacon to upgrade your grilled cheese — just don't forget to drizzle some hot honey on top to emphasize the sweet and spicy notes. Another serving suggestion is to make it the star of your bloody mary toppings for a sweet and savory finish to the tangy tomato drink.