An Unlikely Tool Makes Crimping Pie Crust Easy

If you've tried relentlessly to perfect your mom's pie crust crimping method, and you just can't seem to get it right, we have a quick solution: Use a pair of tongs. Applying pressure with this kitchen tool can make pretty symmetrical impressions along the edge of your pie crust with a seamless result.

Regardless of whether you are making a bottom-only crust or top and bottom crust, the tong method works. If you are making pies with one crust like maple pumpkin, bourbon pecan, or lemon meringue, roll out 12 inches of dough in a circle like normal. After you place the dough into a 9-inch pie pan and secure it to the bottom and sides of the pan, cut any overfill so that the dough just reaches the edge of you pan. Then you can use that pair of tongs to crimp the edges.

For a double crust pie such as apple, cherry, or peach, follow the same steps as above, but after filling your pie, top it with a second 12-inch crust, and again cut off the excess dough. Then use your tongs to seal the top and bottom crusts together while making a decorative pattern. You can also cut slits in a star shape in the middle to allow steam to release out and ensure the perfect crust texture.