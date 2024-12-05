The 2-Ingredient Mixed Drink That Tastes Like Ice Cream

Many popular boozy beverages have just two ingredients — gin and tonic, vodka and orange, Scotch and soda — and the pared-back simplicity and small number of components is one thing that differentiates mixed drinks from cocktails. If you like your drinks sweet and aromatic, it turns out that mixing just two ingredients can also give you a sparkling sipper that tastes just like ice cream. All you need is coconut rum and cream soda.

Just as New York's egg cream doesn't contain either of those ingredients, cream soda also doesn't contain any cream. But while it might be dairy-free, it does have a creamy quality — and that's all down to vanilla. A 1992 study by Chemical Senses showed that when 1% fat milk was flavored with vanilla, people perceived it as creamier. When paired with coconut rum, which is sweeter than regular rum because of the sugar it contains, the sweet-spicy taste perfectly complements the vanilla-flavored cream soda. Some rums also have vanilla notes, which amplifies the rich creaminess for a drink that delivers all the taste of coconut ice cream.

Try a ratio of one part coconut rum and four parts cream soda to start, and you can adjust it according to taste. Just pour the rum into your glass and top it up with the fizzy drink rather than trying to shake them, as the carbonated nature makes it too volatile for a cocktail shaker.