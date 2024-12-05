The 2-Ingredient Mixed Drink That Tastes Like Ice Cream
Many popular boozy beverages have just two ingredients — gin and tonic, vodka and orange, Scotch and soda — and the pared-back simplicity and small number of components is one thing that differentiates mixed drinks from cocktails. If you like your drinks sweet and aromatic, it turns out that mixing just two ingredients can also give you a sparkling sipper that tastes just like ice cream. All you need is coconut rum and cream soda.
Just as New York's egg cream doesn't contain either of those ingredients, cream soda also doesn't contain any cream. But while it might be dairy-free, it does have a creamy quality — and that's all down to vanilla. A 1992 study by Chemical Senses showed that when 1% fat milk was flavored with vanilla, people perceived it as creamier. When paired with coconut rum, which is sweeter than regular rum because of the sugar it contains, the sweet-spicy taste perfectly complements the vanilla-flavored cream soda. Some rums also have vanilla notes, which amplifies the rich creaminess for a drink that delivers all the taste of coconut ice cream.
Try a ratio of one part coconut rum and four parts cream soda to start, and you can adjust it according to taste. Just pour the rum into your glass and top it up with the fizzy drink rather than trying to shake them, as the carbonated nature makes it too volatile for a cocktail shaker.
Use cream soda to elevate other cocktails
If you find the combination of rich coconut rum with cream soda to be overly sweet, try stirring in a couple of dashes of bitters to balance things out and add extra depth. Mix your rum with cream soda, lime juice, and muddled mint for more of a mojito vibe. Or include some actual ice cream to really take the drink to the next level: Just add a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream to a glass and top it up with spiced or coconut rum and cream soda for a boozy float.
Alternatively, you could try combining cream soda with other boozy ingredients instead of rum for a variety of mixed drinks and cocktails with a deliciously vanilla-rich finish. Mixing equal amounts of cream soda with Champagne or prosecco gives a sparkling long drink ideal for entertaining. Add the sweet soda to vanilla vodka and butterscotch schnapps for a homemade butterbeer. Or pair the sparkling soft drink with dark cherry juice and vodka for a fruity twist.
Cream soda also makes a great mixer pairing for salted caramel whiskey — add a little sprinkle of salt for more balance and complexity. Use it to top up a shot of bourbon mixed up with a squeeze of lemon and a couple of dashes of bitters. If you prefer an even simpler option, the fizzy favorite also goes great with Scotch whisky as opposed to whiskey.