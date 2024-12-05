Your Crawfish Boil Isn't Complete Without One Dipping Sauce

When you're crafting a Southern-style crawfish boil, the shellfish, sausage, potatoes, and corn are the bulk of the meal, but a delicious dipping sauce is also essential. A thick and creamy condiment clings to each bite, making each central ingredient extra flavorful. While the ingredients you need to make a classic seafood-boil sauce include seafood stock, butter, and lemon juice, to craft a more versatile dip, you need mayonnaise, ketchup, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce.

Hot sauce gives the ketchup and mayonnaise a definitive bite without being overly spicy, while Worcestershire sauce adds a much-needed savoriness to the mixture. This rich and tangy sauce not only tastes delicious spooned over boiled crawfish, but also upgrades the flavor of boiled corn and potatoes with ease.

To make your own variation, combine a decent amount of mayonnaise and ketchup in a bowl. Add up to ½ teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce and however much hot sauce you desire. For a spicier dip, add more than a teaspoon of hot sauce combined with a few shakes of cayenne pepper. Lastly, enhance these condiments with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and Cajun seasoning. Consider adding eggs to your seafood boils for extra protein and to complement the creamy mayo.