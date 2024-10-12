Hot Take — You Should Be Adding Eggs To Your Seafood Boil

Seafood boils are known for their diverse proteins, from sausage to crab, but why stop there? The whites of boiled eggs are soft and the yolks stiffen to a creamy texture that complements the spices and tang of the stock exceptionally well. Additionally, their tender whites soak up all that flavor until you're left with a savory firecracker of tastiness.

Flavored boiled eggs are nothing new. If you've never tried one, you should try four Asian marinated eggs to get you accustomed to the idea and ready for your next boil. While eggs won't marinate because they're often added toward the end of the recipe, the intense flavor of the stock means they don't require a ton of time to get all that beautiful taste. Old Bay is a particularly heavy hitter here because it contains mustard seed, paprika, and black pepper — ingredients known for going great with eggs. And don't underestimate the amount of flavor you can add to your boil by swapping out water for something like orange juice.

One of the reasons eggs are so great for a boil is because they strike a middle ground between the tender seafood and the firm snap of sausage. Consider the tastes and textures you love and find ways to incorporate them into your recipe to have the broadest range possible. Just keep in mind that the eggs will continue to cook once added to the hot broth, so aim for a soft boil initially to get perfect results.