Hot Take — You Should Be Adding Eggs To Your Seafood Boil
Seafood boils are known for their diverse proteins, from sausage to crab, but why stop there? The whites of boiled eggs are soft and the yolks stiffen to a creamy texture that complements the spices and tang of the stock exceptionally well. Additionally, their tender whites soak up all that flavor until you're left with a savory firecracker of tastiness.
Flavored boiled eggs are nothing new. If you've never tried one, you should try four Asian marinated eggs to get you accustomed to the idea and ready for your next boil. While eggs won't marinate because they're often added toward the end of the recipe, the intense flavor of the stock means they don't require a ton of time to get all that beautiful taste. Old Bay is a particularly heavy hitter here because it contains mustard seed, paprika, and black pepper — ingredients known for going great with eggs. And don't underestimate the amount of flavor you can add to your boil by swapping out water for something like orange juice.
One of the reasons eggs are so great for a boil is because they strike a middle ground between the tender seafood and the firm snap of sausage. Consider the tastes and textures you love and find ways to incorporate them into your recipe to have the broadest range possible. Just keep in mind that the eggs will continue to cook once added to the hot broth, so aim for a soft boil initially to get perfect results.
What makes for a good seafood boil protein?
Standard seafood boils are seasoned with sharp spices like cayenne, lemon, and black pepper and subtler herbs like bay leaf and parsley. They're known for adapting well to a cornucopia of foods, so the main thing to consider is texture.
Smoked sausage is perhaps the only form of beef, pork, or poultry that goes well with a boil because it retains its snap through the cooking process. Aside from shellfish, other meats struggle to keep an appetizing texture during a long boil and should be avoided. However, tofu is a great surprise addition to the pot as it pairs well with sausage and heavy spices in other recipes — like a mapo tofu with crispy Chinese sausage recipe.
Crab, shrimp, and crawfish are the most popular trifecta of seafood to add, but don't sleep on mussels or clams. Both love to be boiled in heavily seasoned stocks and add an extra depth of ocean flavor to the whole pot. You can even add squid or octopus for something truly unique — though they may need tenderizing first. The only exception to this rule is oysters, which need a more delicate treatment when cooked to retain their flavors.
Fish balls, a flavored dough and meat combo, are loved throughout Asia in hot pots, so why not in a seafood boil? Treat them like you would an egg, adding them in the last few minutes to give them the right texture.