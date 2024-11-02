What Is Seafood Boil Sauce Made Of?

A seafood boil is generally a party on the ocean that includes boiling large amounts of shellfish in big pots to enjoy on the coast with family and friends. The best boil comes down to the freshest and tastiest shellfish. The more flavorful the stock, the better the boil.

No one knows exactly when these gatherings began, but it's believed the concept came to America with the French Canadian cajun people as they settled in Louisiana. Boils have taken hold along the Eastern seaboard in differing forms. In Louisiana, crayfish is the rage, shrimp is common in the low country, blue crabs along the Chesapeake, and clams frequent the boils of New England. Corn-on-the-cob, andouille sausage, and small red potatoes are tasty ingredients that can be thrown into the pot. To make a boil for six people, boil four quarts of water for three pounds of seafood.

Start with the water, then add a bottle of beer (drink another if that's your thing). Then add a stick of butter, four to five tablespoons of seasoning of your choice, the juice of one lemon, six cloves of garlic, one cup of onions, and a cup of fresh herbs. Boil stock for at least 15 minutes, then add potatoes (one pound), sausage (one pound), corn (four ears), and your favorite shellfish in the order of time required to cook each (three pounds), with the goal of each item being perfectly cooked and finished all the same time. It's like a game. Once cooked, serve on picnic tables with newspaper, mallets, and tons of boil sauce to make your summer complete.