Roll Rugelach More Easily With One Simple Hack

Making the perfect rugelach starts with the right dough, and there are two main variations that employ different ingredients and yield unique consistencies. Yeasted dough, which requires kneading and proofing, results in lighter rugelach that boasts an airy, bread-like texture. Cream cheese-based dough, however, creates a denser, flakier cookie and can be prepped just like a pie crust with the help of your food processor.

While both methods will result in delicious pastries, cream cheese-based dough is considered by many bakers to be easier to roll out and more forgiving to work with than its yeasted counterpart. Regardless of which method you use, chilling your dough in the fridge (minimum two hours for cream cheese and six hours for yeast) is crucial for allowing it to properly set.

Once you've decided on a dough, the next (and perhaps most important) part of making rugelach is choosing the right filling. Because of the versatility of the format, every baker and bubbe has their own unique spin on rugelach fillings –– some will stick with traditional flavors like chocolate and cinnamon, but more ambitious folks might opt for black sesame, blue cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and more.

Whether you decide to make your own pistachio spread from scratch or simply reach for your favorite apricot preserves in the cupboard, there's no way to go wrong here. Just be wary of piling too much filling on top of your dough; spreading a thin, even layer of whatever you have on hand is the best way to prevent over-stuffing your rugelach, which can impact how well they bake.