Your Pizza Cutter Is The Key To Cutting Cheese In Just A Swipe
The struggle is real when it comes to slicing a block of cheese. Sure, you may have a knife that perfectly cuts through one type of cheese, but things get messy when you try others. Maybe the cheese crumbles or the pieces start to stick to the knife, and despite your best efforts, you still end up with jagged, uneven pieces. While cheese knives can help, they don't always necessarily perform the job better. Cheese wires, on the other hand, can offer a more precise cut but have their disadvantages as they are delicate and more prone to breakage than the typical knife.
That said, you may want to consider reaching for another tool in your cutlery drawer: a pizza cutter. Yup, that wheel-shaped blade typically reserved for slicing up pizza pies is actually very versatile and can be used to cut up a bevy of different food items, including different types of cheeses. The phenomenon of slicing cheese with a pizza cutter went viral on TikTok after one woman posted a video of her demonstrating the technique with a block of cheddar. Not only did using the pizza cutter expedite the task, but it resulted in evenly sized cheese pieces that were charcuterie board ready.
Types of cheeses and other foods that can be cut with a pizza cutter
So, what other cheeses besides cheddar can a pizza cutter slice? Aim for soft and semi-hard cheeses like mozzarella, feta, and gouda. The softer the cheese, the easier it will be to cut with a pizza cutter. If you start cutting and notice that the cheese is getting stuck to the wheel, you can remedy that issue by spraying some nonstick cooking spray on it.
But the list of foods that a pizza cutter can conquer goes far beyond cheese. Take it from TV personality Alton Brown, who swears by his pizza cutter when slicing meat for sliders. A pizza cutter can also do wonders at your breakfast table. Need help cutting up pancakes, waffles, or French toast sans messy tears? The pizza cutter reigns supreme. Additionally, it can quickly cut butter into pats, slice up fruits like bananas, and horizontally cut toast and bagels in half. Or if you're enjoying a more savory breakfast like a frittata or quiche, it gets the job done, too.
When it comes to prepping salad, the pizza cutter is great for helping you cut your lettuce, vegetables, and herbs into smaller, more manageable pieces. You can also use your pizza cutter to slice through various desserts like cakes, pies, brownies, and even fudge. So the next time you're in the kitchen, before you reach for a knife, don't be afraid to put your pizza cutter to the test.