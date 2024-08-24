Your Pizza Cutter Is The Key To Cutting Cheese In Just A Swipe

The struggle is real when it comes to slicing a block of cheese. Sure, you may have a knife that perfectly cuts through one type of cheese, but things get messy when you try others. Maybe the cheese crumbles or the pieces start to stick to the knife, and despite your best efforts, you still end up with jagged, uneven pieces. While cheese knives can help, they don't always necessarily perform the job better. Cheese wires, on the other hand, can offer a more precise cut but have their disadvantages as they are delicate and more prone to breakage than the typical knife.

That said, you may want to consider reaching for another tool in your cutlery drawer: a pizza cutter. Yup, that wheel-shaped blade typically reserved for slicing up pizza pies is actually very versatile and can be used to cut up a bevy of different food items, including different types of cheeses. The phenomenon of slicing cheese with a pizza cutter went viral on TikTok after one woman posted a video of her demonstrating the technique with a block of cheddar. Not only did using the pizza cutter expedite the task, but it resulted in evenly sized cheese pieces that were charcuterie board ready.