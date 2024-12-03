One Kitchen Tool Hack Makes The Ice For Big Batch Cocktails Last Longer
Big-batch cocktails are perfect for hosting special holidays, significant events, or really any celebration. One of the biggest challenges when making pitcher drinks is ensuring it stays cold. Some opt for an ice bucket nearby to fill up each glass before serving, but for a truly seamless experience, keeping it at an enjoyably cold temperature is critical. If you put regular-size ice cubes directly into the pitcher, they melt quickly due to the amount of liquid, leaving the drink watery and rapidly growing warm.
To combat this, make larger ice. Better yet, skip purchasing extra kitchen tools like silicone ice trays. Instead, be resourceful and use something already in your kitchen, like a muffin tin, to mold big cubes.
Find a couple of muffin tins and fill them with water before placing them in the freezer. The freezing process may take a whole night, so fill them the day before to give you plenty of time to prepare your pitcher. Once the water is frozen solid, run the tin under some slightly warm water to help them pop out before tossing the cubes into one of the best big-batch cocktail recipes for the next holiday party.
More hacks to keep large batch cocktails cold
One way to further customize your muffin tin-shaped ice cubes is to include spices, fruit, or herbs in the bottom of the muffin tin before freezing. For example, toss a sprig of rosemary, star anise, or orange half-slice into the bottom of the muffin tin. As the water freezes, it encapsulates the ingredients. When you place them in your drinks, you get the added flavor from the extras (and a refreshing drink that stays cold). A clear bonus is that the cubes also look beautiful and speckled with color as they float around in the drink.
Another idea is to fill the muffin trays with whatever is in the recipe that is nonalcoholic. For example, if the cocktail you're making features juice, swap the water and make orange juice ice cubes so that when it melts, it provides a boost of flavor rather than dilution.
If your beverage contains any whole or sliced fruit, stick it straight into the freezer. This icy, frozen fruit helps maintain the drink chill without adding extra water to the mix. Give sangria a flavor boost with one easy substitute and freeze some flavored seltzer for a fizzy boost. Or get the best of both worlds and freeze your favorite berries in seltzer for a sparkling ice cube that adds flavor as it melts. Use frozen cranberries and pomegranate arils for an autumnal take on this sugar and spice Thanksgiving sangria. As the ice slowly melts, the sweet and tart flavors seep into the beverage.