One Kitchen Tool Hack Makes The Ice For Big Batch Cocktails Last Longer

Big-batch cocktails are perfect for hosting special holidays, significant events, or really any celebration. One of the biggest challenges when making pitcher drinks is ensuring it stays cold. Some opt for an ice bucket nearby to fill up each glass before serving, but for a truly seamless experience, keeping it at an enjoyably cold temperature is critical. If you put regular-size ice cubes directly into the pitcher, they melt quickly due to the amount of liquid, leaving the drink watery and rapidly growing warm.

To combat this, make larger ice. Better yet, skip purchasing extra kitchen tools like silicone ice trays. Instead, be resourceful and use something already in your kitchen, like a muffin tin, to mold big cubes.

Find a couple of muffin tins and fill them with water before placing them in the freezer. The freezing process may take a whole night, so fill them the day before to give you plenty of time to prepare your pitcher. Once the water is frozen solid, run the tin under some slightly warm water to help them pop out before tossing the cubes into one of the best big-batch cocktail recipes for the next holiday party.