Give Sangria A Flavor Boost With One Easy Substitute

Traditionally, sangria is made from Spanish red wine, brandy or other liqueurs, and local types of fruit. This combination of ingredients is equal parts fruity, boozy, and fun — but you can make it even better. Hard seltzer is another ingredient you can add to your sangria to boost your beverage's flavor. Undoubtedly, hard seltzers have taken the alcoholic beverage space by storm for a big reason: A typical hard seltzer provides fruit flavor at 5% ABV, 100 calories, with two grams of sugar. What better way to take even a bottle of two-buck chuck and transform it into a luscious and bubbly seltzer-laden sangria?

There are a couple of methods to add hard seltzer to your sangria. You can top off your glass of sangria with a splash of hard seltzer, providing a fizzy finish. You can pour the hard seltzer into ice molds before adding them to your glass or pitcher for pops of fruity flavor, or you can batch-make sangria with seltzers by pouring multiple cans of your desired flavor into a pitcher before serving for a blast of fruit throughout. Just note that the longer the seltzer sits, the less fizzy it will be, so it you want frothy pop in every sip, consider adding it straight to your glass.