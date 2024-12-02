How To Turn Chicken And Waffles Into An Easy Breakfast Sandwich
Chicken and waffles might seem like an odd pairing at first, but don't knock it 'til you try it. Savory, crispy chicken over a soft waffle drizzled with sweet maple syrup; it might not make sense, but boy, does it taste good. If you hope to elevate your chicken and waffles into a more recognizable morning meal, why not make a chicken and waffles breakfast sandwich?
Making this crunchy breakfast sandwich is simple, especially if you have already prepped your chicken. Once your chicken is crispy and ready to go, make your waffles how you normally would. For this recipe, swapping bread for waffles makes a crunchier breakfast sandwich – just be sure to cook your waffles long enough to get them nice and crispy. Then, place a fried egg on each waffle before topping it with your fried chicken and some melty cheese, closing up your sandwich and digging in. If you want to add some sweetness, dunk your sandwich into maple syrup, or, if you're more into spice, drizzle hot sauce over the top. The result? A hearty, easy-to-serve breakfast meal that will undeniably become a crowd favorite.
Tips for the ultimate chicken and waffles breakfast sandwich
To take your chicken and waffle sandwich to the next level, play around with different flavors and textures. Traditionally, fried chicken is used for this recipe, but you can also grill or roast your chicken for a lighter version. For extra flavor, marinate your chicken in your favorite marinade or grab the vodka to make an extra crispy fried chicken batter. When it comes to your waffles, crispiness is key in this recipe to ensure you don't end up with a soggy mess. Besides cooking them longer, try Martha Stewart's hand-tossing method to make sure the steam releases. Plain waffles work just fine, but don't be afraid to experiment with savory additions, such as herbs and cheddar.
The toppings are what really turn this recipe into a breakfast winner. Besides your fried eggs and cheese, add bacon strips or hash brown patties to your sandwich to make it a complete breakfast. Or, since this is a hearty dish, brighten things up with some acid by adding in slices of pickles, tomatoes, or pickled red onions.
For those mornings when you're rushing out the door, you can also prep these sandwiches ahead of time for convenience. Simply pre-cook your chicken and waffles and store them separately. Then, reheat your chicken in the microwave (or air fryer to keep its crispiness), toast the waffles, and fry your egg. In 10 minutes or less, you'll have a tasty and filling breakfast.