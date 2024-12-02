How To Turn Chicken And Waffles Into An Easy Breakfast Sandwich

To take your chicken and waffle sandwich to the next level, play around with different flavors and textures. Traditionally, fried chicken is used for this recipe, but you can also grill or roast your chicken for a lighter version. For extra flavor, marinate your chicken in your favorite marinade or grab the vodka to make an extra crispy fried chicken batter. When it comes to your waffles, crispiness is key in this recipe to ensure you don't end up with a soggy mess. Besides cooking them longer, try Martha Stewart's hand-tossing method to make sure the steam releases. Plain waffles work just fine, but don't be afraid to experiment with savory additions, such as herbs and cheddar.

The toppings are what really turn this recipe into a breakfast winner. Besides your fried eggs and cheese, add bacon strips or hash brown patties to your sandwich to make it a complete breakfast. Or, since this is a hearty dish, brighten things up with some acid by adding in slices of pickles, tomatoes, or pickled red onions.

For those mornings when you're rushing out the door, you can also prep these sandwiches ahead of time for convenience. Simply pre-cook your chicken and waffles and store them separately. Then, reheat your chicken in the microwave (or air fryer to keep its crispiness), toast the waffles, and fry your egg. In 10 minutes or less, you'll have a tasty and filling breakfast.