The Sought-After Coffee Variety That's Spit Out By Monkeys
Nothing says "good morning" like indulging in a hot, fresh cup of joe. However, tell drinkers that their coffee was chewed up and spit out by a monkey, and you might turn some heads. While it's not the same unexpected process as expensive kopi luwak, which involves cat-like mammals called civets ingesting and digesting the beans, it's still a unique and exotic method for daring coffee drinkers. Monkey coffee, also called monkey parchment coffee, originates in Taiwan and India and is unusual yet delicious. This expensive cup of coffee all starts with rhesus monkeys and rock macaques foraging for coffee cherries off trees.
Once they've found their pick, the monkeys chew the fleshy outer coffee cherry into bits before spitting it out, leaving the masticated bean behind. Then, farmers collect, wash, and treat the beans just like they would in any other standard coffee process. The theory behind the positive effect on taste is twofold. First, the monkeys naturally select the ripest fruits. Second, their saliva contains enzymes, which naturally ferment the beans and create a bitterness and acid-neutralizing impact on the resulting coffee. As they chew, it degrades the protein and sugar content, producing a caramelized flavor that makes for a complex and less acidic cup of coffee.
How to brew and pair monkey coffee
Now that you're familiar with the exotic allure of monkey coffee, you may be tempted to purchase some and try it out at home. However, it's fairly expensive due to the time-consuming (and monkey-dependent) nature of production, running up to $100 per pound. If you do manage to find some, remember that the key to great coffee at home is precision, and monkey coffee is no exception to the rules. After all, if you're spending a pretty penny on it, it's vital to do it justice during brewing. You can make it using regular coffee methods like drip or French press. Use a French press, moka pot, or pour-over option (like a Chemex) that provides pure extraction for the most robust flavor profile.
For both methods, you'll want to grind your beans to a medium-coarse consistency (like the texture of coarse sugar) before following through with the rest of the brewing process as usual to get a full refreshing mug. To truly taste its unusual flavor nuances, monkey coffee is best enjoyed black. Pair your sweet, well-balanced beverage with a cinnamon streusel coffee cake. The warm cinnamon-and-vanilla-studded cake complements the caramel notes in the coffee. What's more, the crunchy streusel top stays intact even as you sip for a classic addition that comforts you when trying such an exotic monkey-backed brew. It's definitely one of the rare types of coffee you need to try at least once!