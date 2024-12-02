The Sought-After Coffee Variety That's Spit Out By Monkeys

Now that you're familiar with the exotic allure of monkey coffee, you may be tempted to purchase some and try it out at home. However, it's fairly expensive due to the time-consuming (and monkey-dependent) nature of production, running up to $100 per pound. If you do manage to find some, remember that the key to great coffee at home is precision, and monkey coffee is no exception to the rules. After all, if you're spending a pretty penny on it, it's vital to do it justice during brewing. You can make it using regular coffee methods like drip or French press. Use a French press, moka pot, or pour-over option (like a Chemex) that provides pure extraction for the most robust flavor profile.

For both methods, you'll want to grind your beans to a medium-coarse consistency (like the texture of coarse sugar) before following through with the rest of the brewing process as usual to get a full refreshing mug. To truly taste its unusual flavor nuances, monkey coffee is best enjoyed black. Pair your sweet, well-balanced beverage with a cinnamon streusel coffee cake. The warm cinnamon-and-vanilla-studded cake complements the caramel notes in the coffee. What's more, the crunchy streusel top stays intact even as you sip for a classic addition that comforts you when trying such an exotic monkey-backed brew. It's definitely one of the rare types of coffee you need to try at least once!