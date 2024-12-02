Reimagine Lunch With Nordic-Inspired Open-Faced Sandwiches
The sandwich is one of, if not the most, classic lunch option because of how simple, delicious, and customizable it is. Cultures from all around the globe have their own versions of the sandwich, from an Italian panini to a Vietnamese bánh mì. To try your hand at making a global sandwich for lunch, recreate a Nordic-inspired open-faced sandwich, popular in the Nordic countries of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland. Amongst these countries, Denmark is most well-known for its open-faced sandwiches, otherwise known as smørrebrød.
Traditionally, Nordic-style open-faced sandwiches are made with hearty rye bread, a thick spread of butter, and then a mountain of toppings. Fish like herring and smoked salmon are common, as are cured meats, eggs, and cheese. These are then paired with vegetables such as radishes, pickled onions, beets, and fresh herbs. Yet, these toppings aren't just thrown on top and smushed down. Instead, the Nordic open-faced sandwich is considered a work of art with each ingredient thoughtfully placed. Not only that, but unlike many other parts of the world, it's also customary to eat these open-faced sandwiches with a fork and knife, rather than your hands. Think minimum cleanup and maximum enjoyment.
How to make your own Nordic-inspired sandwich
In Denmark, smørrebrød is considered a handy way to turn leftover ingredients in the fridge into a tasty lunch. If your leftovers don't include herring or pickled beets, don't worry — you can still adapt the Nordic style open-faced sandwiches into your lunch lineup and customize them how you'd like.
Rye bread is different in Scandinavia than the rest of the world, so if you want to mimic the traditional rye bread base, be sure to choose one that is more dense in order to hold up all your toppings and keep the sandwich from getting soggy. Likewise, avoid toasting your bread, as it can become too dry and cardboard-like. When it comes to your spread, you can opt for traditional salted butter, or try another fat. Cream cheese pairs wonderfully with smoked salmon, while mayonnaise works well with roast beef or pâté.
The beauty of Nordic-inspired open-faced sandwiches is the variety of toppings that can be used. If pickled herring and smoked salmon are too pungent for your palette, try a more mild fish, such as tinned mackerel or tuna. You can also keep your sandwich vegetarian by using avocado, peppers, radishes, and hummus for a fresh and light meal. If you're enjoying your open-faced sandwich in the morning, layer hard boiled eggs, cheese, and ham. Don't forget to top your sandwich with a garnish for a pop of color and flavor, such as capers, dill, or microgreens.