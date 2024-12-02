Reimagine Lunch With Nordic-Inspired Open-Faced Sandwiches

In Denmark, smørrebrød is considered a handy way to turn leftover ingredients in the fridge into a tasty lunch. If your leftovers don't include herring or pickled beets, don't worry — you can still adapt the Nordic style open-faced sandwiches into your lunch lineup and customize them how you'd like.

Rye bread is different in Scandinavia than the rest of the world, so if you want to mimic the traditional rye bread base, be sure to choose one that is more dense in order to hold up all your toppings and keep the sandwich from getting soggy. Likewise, avoid toasting your bread, as it can become too dry and cardboard-like. When it comes to your spread, you can opt for traditional salted butter, or try another fat. Cream cheese pairs wonderfully with smoked salmon, while mayonnaise works well with roast beef or pâté.

The beauty of Nordic-inspired open-faced sandwiches is the variety of toppings that can be used. If pickled herring and smoked salmon are too pungent for your palette, try a more mild fish, such as tinned mackerel or tuna. You can also keep your sandwich vegetarian by using avocado, peppers, radishes, and hummus for a fresh and light meal. If you're enjoying your open-faced sandwich in the morning, layer hard boiled eggs, cheese, and ham. Don't forget to top your sandwich with a garnish for a pop of color and flavor, such as capers, dill, or microgreens.