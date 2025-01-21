Sean's Bar: 12 Facts About The World's Oldest Pub
Whether you call it a bar or a pub, establishments that fall into the category have been a place to gather, share stories, and celebrate — and this has been going on for centuries. At times, they have also been a resting spot for weary travelers and traders. Sean's Bar in Ireland is a quintessential example of this and it is currently in the running to hold the record for the oldest pub in the world. However, its history is steeped in Irish lore and rich with mythology, so it can be hard to tell what is fact and what simply boils down to legend.
Is Sean's Bar truly the oldest pub in the world? Or, maybe just Ireland? Does it actually date as far back as the early 10th century? Either way, there are a few fun facts about the beloved spot any bar lover can appreciate. After all, people from all over the world still travel to Sean's Bar to enjoy a pint, whiskey, or wonderful tale because it is not only historic but its charm is ever-lasting. So, what makes this ancient Irish bar so special and why have people been flocking to the site for centuries? Let's find out!
Sean's Bar boasts a documented history dating back to 900 C.E.
It may be hard to believe, but Sean's bar has been around since 900 AD. Whether you want to call it the oldest pub in the world or not (the official title has yet to be confirmed), its history is widely documented. As the story goes, the original site of Sean's Bar has served as a gathering place for travelers since 900 AD. While it started as a crossing point for the Shannon, years of travelers led to a settlement originally called Áth Luain, or The Ford of Luain. Later it became the town you find on the map today, Athlone.
During the early years of what would eventually be called Athlone, an Inn was established close to The Great Ford, AKA Áth Mor and this Inn lies where you find Sean's Bar today. While the history of the exact location could have been lost to time, renovations in 1970 revealed walls in the bar that dated back to the 9th century. The discovery confirmed that the mythology Sean's Bar had been claiming had it right all along. The interior of Sean's Bar has obviously been updated countless times since the construction of the initial structure, but its bones have kept the place alive for centuries.
Sean's Bar was originally called Luain's Inn
As noted, the name for the area surrounding the site of Sean's Bar was originally called The Ford of Luain and interestingly enough, the man the settlement was named for is also credited with founding the original bar. The legend of Sean's Bar says, "At around 900 AD there lived a man called Luain Mac Luighdeach — Luain son of Lewy," and he is the one responsible for establishing an Inn close to The Great Ford.
Luain Mac Luighdeach chose the site for his Inn based on the curvature of the Shannon and the possibilities this afforded. He also named it Luain's Inn, after himself. We aren't sure exactly when the name changed and it became known as Sean's Bar, but it sure has come a long way since it was called Luain's Inn. Regardless, much respect goes to Luain. Without him, who knows what would have been built on the grounds? Thankfully, Ireland (and the world) got a bar so overflowing with charm and community that it has managed to last for more than 1,000 years. For now, there's no end in sight either.
The bar's location on the Shannon was paramount to its long-standing success
One of the reasons Sean's Bar has been able to survive for so long is its opportune location on the Shannon. The original innkeeper, Luain Mac Luighdeach, chose the location based on his main hustle: Safely guiding travelers and traders across the Shannon. The spot sits on a bend in the river, leading to a much safer passage than other spots.
North of what would eventually be known as Sean's Bar, the Shannon's rapids become progressively more challenging for people to traverse the banks. The same can be said when you travel to the South because the river becomes deeper and the distance from one side to the other widens. So, the site of the bar was the obvious choice for crossing the Shannon and the founder was more than willing to help. His presence and success guiding travelers even led to the site being called the Ford of Luain.
Many people needed safe passage across the Shannon, and the Inn was an obvious place for weary travelers to rest while waiting to cross. This led to the long-standing success of the establishment, helped trade flourish, and served as a pivotal boundary in Irish history. Sean's Bar proudly states, "The river was a strategic point not only as an important waterway for monastic trade, but it helped spread Viking influence around the country and acted as a geographical boundary between east and west during later military campaigns."
Parts of Sean's Bar are on display in the National Museum of Ireland
During a major renovation in 1970, the history of Sean's Bar unfolded in ways that people had only speculated about. In fact, it revealed historical elements that were so significant they are now on display in the National Museum of Ireland — pretty impressive, right? Not many bars can say that, and it definitely gives the site a lot of historical clout.
The 1970 renovation revealed that the original walls of Sean's Bar were constructed using a technique called wattle and wicker and that they dated as far back as the 9th century. It also uncovered old coins "which were minted by various landlords for barter with their customers." These artifacts were so important that they were moved to the National Museum of Ireland for preservation and the enjoyment of spectators. Sean's Bar didn't want to give it all up, however, so one section of the wattle and wicker walls remains in the pub where you can view it firsthand. Seeing historical elements in a museum is one thing, but viewing them in the original location surrounded by bar patrons and travelers (just like people did 1,000 years ago) is something else entirely. Actually, it's an experience no one should miss, especially if you're in the area.
Sean's Bar holds the record for The Oldest Pub in Ireland
Sean's Bar has a lot to be proud of, but one of the accomplishments they broadcast the loudest is that Guinness World Records officially awarded it the record for The Oldest Pub in Ireland and gave it an official dating of 900 AD. According to the bar's website, Guinness World Records conducted extensive research before gracing it with this accolade, as you'd expect from such a notorious organization — and Sean's Bar couldn't be happier about its standing. Not only does the award give Sean's Bar some serious bragging rights, but it also helps draw people from all around the globe to its doors.
There are lots of amazing pubs in Ireland where you can soak up the local culture, but when you walk into Sean's Bar its history and mass appeal are immediately obvious. The walls and structure are lined with all kinds of memorabilia, including poems, maps, letters, nautical charts, and more. Even if you had no idea you were in what is known as the oldest extant public house in Ireland, its ancient vibe would alert you to its historical standing.
Sean's Bar will likely earn the record for The Oldest Pub in the World
In addition to being The Oldest Pub in Ireland, Sean's Bar is rumored to be The Oldest Pub in The World. While it will likely earn this record as well, nothing is certain yet. According to the bar's website, "Research is ongoing into the title of 'The Oldest Pub in the World'; so far, nothing older has been found." Whether another, older bar surfaces or not, it's quite something just to be considered for the prestigious accolade.
An expert on Irish pubs, Kevin Martin, notes that he doesn't know of any reason why Sean's Bar's claim of being The Oldest Pub in The World wouldn't be valid. At least, based on what is currently known. Even so, Martin also said, "As you can imagine, it's highly contestable territory and science, and nobody is going to swear on it." Really though, there's no harm in calling it such if no one can prove a founding date that goes back further. Only time will tell if Sean's Bar is able to secure the record for The Oldest Pub in the World — but for now, things are looking like they might just be able to pull it off.
The atmosphere at Sean's Bar is overflowing with history and energy
Sean's Bar has a lot going for it, as is evident by its centuries old presence in the community. However, whether you care about that or not, its atmosphere today is just as alluring as when it first started. Of course, it has quite a few more modern conveniences now, but there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you want a lively, rousing round of drinks with friends, a laid-back chat while you enjoy a whiskey, or to spend some time outside in the heated beer garden, you won't be disappointed.
The atmosphere at Sean's Bar has been curated to resemble a classic Irish pub. It is dimly lit, accented by a glowing fire, and has the typical aromas of hops and barley wafting through the air. The decor reflects its historical roots and the seating is snugly fit into the space's charming nooks and crannies, giving you the option to find a tucked away spot for more privacy. If that's not your style, there's also a beer garden with plenty of open space for parties of all sizes. Plus, Sean's Bar often has live musical acts, which only add to its authenticity, liveliness, and allure. Overall, the space offers guests a warm, welcoming space to sit and spend some time or to party the night away. Whatever you fancy, Sean's Bar easily accommodates.
Sean's Bar is famous today for distilling whiskey
Irish whiskey is famous all over the world, and Sean's Bar sits in the heartland of the revered spirit. As such, it only makes sense that they have crafted their very own whiskeys. They worked with West Cork Distillers to create premium quality, limited edition spirits made from a unique blend of grain and malt whiskey.
The first whiskey Sean's Bar created is dedicated to their founding father, Luain, and is labeled Sean's Whiskey Luain Edition. It has a distinctive flavor that oozes delightful, warming notes on the palate, as any Irish whiskey worth drinking should. The bar also released another spirit, Sean's Bar Single Malt Clonmacnoise in 2018. It is a tribute to the monks in the region who first mastered and perfected whiskey distillation. So, as you can see, Sean's Bar offers credit where credit is due in every aspect of the pub from its whiskey to its historical charm.
If whiskey isn't for you, they also distill a premium gin and a super fun pink gin. Best of all, if you can't make it to Sean's Bar yourself, you can order any of their proprietary spirits online and have them delivered to your door. It may not give you all the historical feels you'd get while drinking them on site, but it will definitely give you a peek into why people have been flocking to this amazing place for more than 1,000 years.
The checkerboard floor was constructed on a slant to help prevent flooding
A signature element of the decor at Sean's Bar is its slanted checkerboard floor. In fact, one of the first things that drew an integral part of the team, Donovan (who has been a barman and an owner at different times), to the pub was the floor. Not only does the checkerboard pattern have an old-timey, classic feel, but it is obviously slanted, further enhancing its charm. For an unsuspecting bar patron, it may seem that the blatant slope is a product of it being a historical site and all it has seen over the years, but it was actually built that way on purpose to help prevent flooding.
For most bars, plumbing isn't a question during construction. However, when Sean's Bar was built long ago in 900 AD, plumbing wasn't available so they had to get creative regarding flood prevention. Or, at the very least, use what they had available: You know ... gravity. Their solution was to angle the floor toward the Shannon. That way, when water entered the structure from the inevitable flooding of the river, gravity would allow it to drain back down to the riverbed when water levels subsided. Pretty ingenious, right?
The wood shavings on the floor at Sean's Bar are intentional
The floor at Sean's Bar is scattered with wood shavings. It may appear to be a bit messy to anyone who isn't in the know, but just like the quirky slanted floor, it serves a purpose — and it's not another part of its unique mythology or anything like that. Actually, it supports the role of the slanted floor by helping soak up liquid. Initially, the wood shavings were meant to soak up any excess moisture leftover from flooding. Today, that isn't an issue but they still follow the practice because it absorbs spilled beer and cocktails.
However, the wood shavings on the floor of Sean's Bar aren't an invitation to spill your drinks. But considering how much traffic Sean's Bar gets, things are bound to get messy from time to time so keeping the wood shavings around only adds to the bar's authenticity and, as it turns out, cleanliness.
Sean's Bar offers a daily historic tour
First and foremost, Sean's Bar is a place to enjoy drinks and spend time with friends, both old and new. After all, it is a bar. However, from the moment you arrive, you are instantly immersed in its historic ambiance. Sean's Bar knows this is a major attraction and the staff wants you to enjoy the location's unique story while visiting. As a result, it offers a historic tour and talk explaining the space and how it came to be. Needless to say, any history buff would find it beyond fascinating.
Even if you aren't a history fanatic, discussing the origins of Sean's Bar while enjoying the scenery and a drink would appeal to just about anyone. The staff is super knowledgeable and they offer a world of insights you won't find with a simple internet search. So, if you get the privilege of visiting the property, participating in one of the historic talks is strongly recommended. There's no better time to learn about this historic gem than while you are immersed in its charming ambiance and surrounded by the people who know its hidden features best.
The history of Sean's Bar is somewhat contested
The legend of Sean's Bar dating back to 900 AD seems to have quite a few reputable sources, including Guinness World Records. However, some claim that its right to the title isn't as clear cut as people make it seem. The first area of contention surrounds the man credited with giving the bar its start: Luain Mac Luighdeach. According to the Medieval Myth Busting Blog, "Nothing is actually known about Luan, let alone whether he founded a pub on the site. Neither is it precisely certain whether the settlement existed by 900 AD." This certainly puts a wrench in things. In addition, the same blog claims that the early settlement could have likely sprung up after the construction of the famed bridge and castle in the area, so the town's origins are not 100% certain either.
Considering many things have been lost to the pages of history and the bar's far-reaching founding date, you can see that concrete evidence to support its claims becomes somewhat murky. Still, it would certainly be nice to believe the experts. So, if you are nearby, make sure to stop in to enjoy a Guinness and some whiskey (not whisky) while you soak up all the history. Even if you fall into the camp that disputes Sean's Bar being the oldest pub in the world, its long-standing place in time is irrefutable.