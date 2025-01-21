Sean's Bar: 12 Facts About The World's Oldest Pub

Whether you call it a bar or a pub, establishments that fall into the category have been a place to gather, share stories, and celebrate — and this has been going on for centuries. At times, they have also been a resting spot for weary travelers and traders. Sean's Bar in Ireland is a quintessential example of this and it is currently in the running to hold the record for the oldest pub in the world. However, its history is steeped in Irish lore and rich with mythology, so it can be hard to tell what is fact and what simply boils down to legend.

Is Sean's Bar truly the oldest pub in the world? Or, maybe just Ireland? Does it actually date as far back as the early 10th century? Either way, there are a few fun facts about the beloved spot any bar lover can appreciate. After all, people from all over the world still travel to Sean's Bar to enjoy a pint, whiskey, or wonderful tale because it is not only historic but its charm is ever-lasting. So, what makes this ancient Irish bar so special and why have people been flocking to the site for centuries? Let's find out!