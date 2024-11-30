When Baking, Leave The High Quality Matcha On The Shelf

If you're in the mood to make matcha tea cake cookies, you might hesitate to use premium or expensive matcha powder for a simple batch of baked goods. Thankfully, coffee and tea sommelier Jee Choe, creator of the "Oh, How Civilized" blog, shared her helpful advice with Food Republic about using matcha powder in sweet treat recipes. According to Choe, "When baking or cooking, you don't need to use high quality matcha since the subtle notes will be masked when added into other ingredients. You can use culinary or cooking grade matcha for baking or cooking."

Unlike ceremonial-grade matcha powder — which is made from younger, extensively shaded tea leaves — culinary matcha powder is composed of older tea leaves that have been exposed to more sunlight. Due to the intrinsic differences in the growing and production processes, ceremonial-grade matcha powders are more expensive. These high-end varieties tend to have specific flavor notes that are undetectable in baked goods.

When you want to use matcha to enhance a variety of oven-friendly recipes, culinary matcha is the obvious choice. Whether you're making matcha overnight oats or matcha-infused bundt cake, culinary-grade matcha powder has a distinct flavor that stands out in many dessert recipes. With its sharper, more robust taste, culinary matcha doesn't become muted when mixed with popular baking staples like sugar, flour, and butter.