Add More Fat To Avoid Ruining Your Salmon

There are few dinners quite as good as a perfectly-cooked salmon fillet. But how do you get the best texture and the perfect internal temperature, with none of that dreaded sticking that mangles the fish? A little extra fat. Underestimating the amount of additional fat required to properly cook this fish is one of the most common mistakes that everyone makes when cooking salmon. Whether it's oil, butter, or even an animal fat like lard, a generous amount prevents the salmon from sticking to the pan while also providing an extra source of flavor.

While salmon is a naturally fatty fish, the oil rendered from its skin and flesh are insufficient on their own and need a little extra help. Salmon also does not absorb much extra fat when cooking, so you can add oil or butter to it without worrying about compromising its natural flavor or fat content. What kind of fat you use and how you apply it depends entirely on your recipe and cookware. Whereas a hot and fast pan sear requires a neutral oil, a slow bake can use anything from mayonnaise to butter. Understanding the different types of fat, how to best apply them, and what temperatures they work best at is vital to nailing your recipe.