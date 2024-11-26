The Kitchen Tool You Use For Stirring Gravy Matters

Nothing ruins a holiday meal like lumpy gravy. Even if you are getting the steps all right, it may be the tool you are using that is making it come out all wrong. A wooden spoon won't cut it — you absolutely need a whisk! The wires and quick movement make sure the roux and liquid come together cohesively. If any lumps do form, it is also much easier to break them up. While a fork could sort of do the job in a pinch, there really is nothing quite like a whisk.

If you're buying a new whisk in preparation for the holiday season, consider selecting a flat or spiral one. These are specifically designed for making sauces and do a great job of scraping the bottom of the pot. A conical whisk is also a good choice because the tapered end helps you reach the edges of the pan.

However, a more common balloon or French whisk will totally do the job. Just make sure to reach for one that is appropriately sized. Choosing a tool that is too big is a common whisk mistake — it does not allow for enough movement to adequately stir the gravy, so the whisk you need may be smaller than you think. The only drawback is that the rounded end can sometimes leave roux or gravy unmixed along the edge of the pan. To solve this problem, reach for another mainstay kitchen tool — a rubber spatula. Periodically slide the spatula all around that hard-to-reach perimeter, and go back to whisking after that.