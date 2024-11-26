The Kitchen Tool You Use For Stirring Gravy Matters
Nothing ruins a holiday meal like lumpy gravy. Even if you are getting the steps all right, it may be the tool you are using that is making it come out all wrong. A wooden spoon won't cut it — you absolutely need a whisk! The wires and quick movement make sure the roux and liquid come together cohesively. If any lumps do form, it is also much easier to break them up. While a fork could sort of do the job in a pinch, there really is nothing quite like a whisk.
If you're buying a new whisk in preparation for the holiday season, consider selecting a flat or spiral one. These are specifically designed for making sauces and do a great job of scraping the bottom of the pot. A conical whisk is also a good choice because the tapered end helps you reach the edges of the pan.
However, a more common balloon or French whisk will totally do the job. Just make sure to reach for one that is appropriately sized. Choosing a tool that is too big is a common whisk mistake — it does not allow for enough movement to adequately stir the gravy, so the whisk you need may be smaller than you think. The only drawback is that the rounded end can sometimes leave roux or gravy unmixed along the edge of the pan. To solve this problem, reach for another mainstay kitchen tool — a rubber spatula. Periodically slide the spatula all around that hard-to-reach perimeter, and go back to whisking after that.
More tips for lump-free gravy
With a whisk in hand, you are well on your way to perfectly smooth gravy, but there are a few more strategies to making sure it comes out just right. One way to avoid lumps is to sift your flour first. You will still need to whisk it well to combine it with the butter when making a roux, but running the flour through a sifter ensures that no large clumps end up in your saucepan. It is also important to add the liquid just a little bit at a time, whisking constantly as you do.
Getting impatient is one of the mistakes everyone makes when cooking gravy. Making a classic giblet gravy does take a little bit of time. But often, you have to make it right before serving, so that means you also have a million other things going on. This is an excellent moment to enlist the help of someone you trust to babysit the pot and whisk constantly while you — the host and head chef — can focus on plating. Or, borrow Ina Garten's hack for no-stress Thanksgiving turkey, and make the bird and the sauce ahead of time.
Even if your gravy does come out lumpy, there is still hope. You can pass it through a fine mesh sieve, or give it a blitz with an immersion blender. With so many delicious and comforting flavors and textures on your holiday table, no one but you will ever know.