Here's Exactly What You're Doing Wrong With Your Whisk

A whisk is a must-have kitchen tool, but you might not be using it to its full potential. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn of Chowhound has laid out the right tips to help you understand this all-important gadget, so you can whip cream and mix cake batter the right way.

Along with the style of whisk that you choose, Hahn says that technique really matters here, especially the precise whisking motion.Your instinct may be to move the whisk in a circular fashion around the perimeter of the bowl — or you might lift the bowl, tilt the liquid to one side, and then use more of a diagonal beating motion, like the turning of a wheel. Both of these methods are actually not the most efficient. Instead, the best way to whisk anything is to use a side-to-side motion.

When you move the utensil back and forth, you are able to apply more force than with the other methods. Your heavy cream, beaten eggs, or sauces receive force in two ways: directly from the whisk and from the liquid pushing up against itself. Also, side-to-side is a less tiring movement to keep up with, so you can whisk faster for a longer period of time.