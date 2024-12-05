Martha Stewart's Important Advice For Christmas Food And Drinks

When it comes to hosting an impressive holiday get-together, managing and preparing the right amount of refreshments can be a bit overwhelming. However, with some insightful tips from party planner extraordinaire Martha Stewart, you'll be able to host a festive, stress-free gathering in no time. Next to following Martha Stewart's best hacks for aspiring home chefs, for your next soirée, the culinary expert recommends buying and preparing more food and drinks than you think you need.

People tend to eat more food not only around the holidays, but also when in the company of others, so having more than enough refreshments at your party is essential. You don't want to wind up empty-handed before the night is up (or before some guests even arrive!). Firstly, Stewart suggests planning out your menu in detail so you know how much of each recipe to prepare. While most caterers recommend allotting one pound of food per person, extend this measurement to account for second or third helpings.

You can also estimate the amount of food needed based on different parts of the meal, such as appetizers versus entrees. Make sure to allot six or more servings of appetizers for each guest, and account for at least eight ounces of the main dish per person, as well. Lastly, accommodate both drinkers and non-drinkers at your party by offering plenty of beers, wines, and spirits, along with a range of non-alcoholic options.